OGLESBY – Recent Illinois Valley Community College graduates Alex Newman of Oglesby and Dylan Zupec of Granville will attend Northern Illinois University next fall on full-tuition scholarships from William and Dian Taylor of Winnetka. Newman won the Taylor’s accountancy scholarship and Zupec the Taylor’s STEM award. This spring, Zupec was one of just 50 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholars from among more than 2,000 applicants. At NIU, he will major in electrical engineering.

OGLESBY, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO