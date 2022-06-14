ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Neil Patrick Harris Joins Doctor Who as 'The Greatest Enemy the Doctor Has Ever Faced'

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Thank you for inviting me into your Whoniverse, [returning showrunner Russell T. Davies]. I'll try my hardest to do my worst." Neil Patrick Harris has already been Dr. Horrible, and now he's going to be horrible to the Doctor. The actor shared a first glimpse of his villainous new character for...

toofab.com

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s Relationship Timeline

Lasting love. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have defied Hollywood odds, spending nearly two decades together, but they didn't always know they'd end up happily married. The actors met when they were both on Broadway, with Harris in Cabaret and Burtka in Gypsy. However, the chef was in another relationship, often commuting to Los […]
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

“A Dinosaur”: ‘Doctor Who’ Star Christopher Eccleston Calls White, Middle-Aged Actors “Industry Pariahs”

Click here to read the full article. British actor Christopher Eccleston believes that white, middle-class, male, straight actors like him are “the new pariahs of the industry.” The 58-year-old former star of Doctor Who and many other British TV shows over a 30-year career told Times Radio, “Quite rightly I’m a dinosaur now. I’m white, I’m middle-aged, I’m male, and I’m straight. We are all seen through the lens of Harvey Weinstein et al. And I can feel that the opportunities are shrinking, as they should do. “I’ve lived off the fat of the land for 30 years of my career, but...
NFL
The Independent

Doctor Who fans think they’ve worked out which classic villain Neil Patrick Harris is playing

Doctor Who fans think they’ve worked out who Neil Patrick Harris will play in the BBC series.News of Harris’s casting was announced ahead of the How I Met Your Mother star’s arrival on set. He has been filming scenes for the show’s 60th anniversary special.Sharing a photo of the star in character, Russell T Davies, who has returned to the series as showrunner, said: “It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Eccleston
Person
David Tennant
Person
Catherine Tate
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Jodie Whittaker
Person
Bernard Cribbins
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
NME

Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with new girlfriend: “Love is love”

Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday (June 9), sharing a photo with Agruma, captioned: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thirteenth Doctor#Fifth Doctor#Seventh Doctor#Actor#Nph
Fox News

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie to split time between UK and Portugal: report

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are embarking on a new start for their family. Brooksbank, who married Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter in 2018, has landed a new job that will prompt his family to split their time between the U.K. and Portugal. The 36-year-old and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are parents to a 1-year-old son named August.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Gives Heartbreaking Update on Career Amid Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Life With Mikey star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, bringing more awareness to the matter. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. In an interview on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, he got real about having trouble with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'That wasn't a joke!' Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden makes awkward blunder as she tells teen comic Eva Abley with cerebral palsy that she has 'funny bones'

Amanda Holden suffered an awkward moment on Wednesday night's live Britain's Got Talent semi final. The TV star, 51, was left red faced after she told teenage comic Eva Abley, who has cerebral palsy, that she had 'funny bones.'. Eva, 14, was being critiqued by Amanda and her fellow judges...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'It was extraordinary': Val Kilmer's daughter Mercedes says her father's Top Gun: Maverick cameo was a 'very special' moment for the actor who had to beg producers to include him following long battle with throat cancer

Val Kilmer's cameo in Top Gun: Maverick was 'very special' for the ailing actor, according to his daughter Mercedes Kilmer. The 30-year-old singer was on set to see her father film his scene in front of a small group of loved ones and called the moment where Iceman and Maverick reunite 'extraordinary' to witness.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Praises Costar Melissa Gilbert’s New Book

Actress Karen Grassle of the classic TV show Little House on the Prairie is offering up some high praise for costar Melissa Gilbert’s book. It’s the latest one produced by Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls on the show. Grassle played matriarch Caroline Ingalls on there. Well, let’s take a look and see what Grassle is saying about Gilbert’s book.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

The Beatles Pain: John Lennon Said Their Rival's Song Was the Greatest He Ever Heard

The Beatles John Lennon proclaimed that their rival's song was the greatest track he had ever heard. The Fab Four - although they cut their popularity short - successfully released hit songs that still earn attention nowadays. Among their tracks that became timeless include "Let It Be," "Hey Jude," "Don't Let Me Down," "Get Back," "Yesterday," and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," to name a few.
MUSIC
Deadline

Tyler Sanders Dies: ‘Just Like Magic: Mystery City’ Star Who Guested On ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’, ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Was 18

Click here to read the full article. Tyler Sanders, who starred on the Amazon spinoff series Just Add Magic: Mystery City and guest-starred on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie, died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 18. His agent Pedro Tapia confirmed the news but did not provide details. He added that Sanders’ death is under investigation. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Tapia said. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders was...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy