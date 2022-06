Most agree that our time on earth has a purpose. Annette Sherden, our neighbor, was a beautiful model of a well lived purposeful life. Plain spoken and always smiling, she was an outward expression of an inward peace. Her reverence for the wonders of nature along with a deep knowledge and appreciation of literature and music are unrivaled. With an infectious love for life, she cheered all who crossed her path.

MOCKSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO