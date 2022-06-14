Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/flagstaff for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Yavapai County Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman and Valle. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

