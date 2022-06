Ethan Hawke will star in and executive produce The Whites, a new limited series in development at Showtime. Based on the Richard Price novel of the same name, The Whites is a detective story that argues every detective has their White Whale, aka “the perpetrator who got away because the justice system failed,” according to Variety. Hawke will play former detective Billy Graves, a former star cop who was a member of the lauded group of officers called the “Wild Geese.” Graves leaves the NYPD Homicide unit for the less intense Nightwatch division. But when his White Whale resurfaces in a seemingly straightforward murder case, his life is upended.

