Man stabs grandfather, 80, to death on Long Island, police say

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was charged with stabbing his grandfather to death on Long Island Monday night, police said.

John Pilgrim, 80, was inside his home in the vicinity of Hounslow and Clyde roads when his grandson, 34-year-old Christopher Clarke, stabbed him to death at around 7:45 p.m., according to authorities. Clarke fled the scene, and Pilgrim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clarke was later found by officers at the Long Island Railroad station in Shirley at around 9:45 p.m. and was arrested, officials said. The Brooklyn resident was charged with second-degree murder. His arraignment is set for Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

