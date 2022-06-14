ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7aFa_0gA7j0Ud00
World News

The city of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine has not yet been blocked off by Russian troops, but they control about 80% of the area and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of it, an official said.

“There is still an opportunity for the evacuation of the wounded, communication with the Ukrainian military and local residents,” Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai told the Associated Press.

He acknowledged that Ukrainian forces have been pushed out to the industrial outskirts of the city because of “the scorched earth method and heavy artillery the Russians are using”.

About 12,000 people remain in Sievierodonetsk, a city with a pre-war population of 100,000. More than 500 civilians are sheltering in the Azot chemical plant, which is being relentlessly pounded by the Russians, according to Mr Haidai.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQLRf_0gA7j0Ud00
The Azot plant (Alamy/PA)

A total of 70 civilians have been evacuated from the Luhansk region over the past 24 fours, the governor said.

Two people were killed and another wounded in the Luhansk region, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Russian Colonel-General Mkhail Mizintsev said a humanitarian corridor will be opened on Wednesday to evacuate civilians from the besieged Azot plant, and take them to the town of Svatovo, 35 miles to the north in territory under the control of Russian and separatist forces.

He said the plan was made after Ukraine called for an evacuation corridor leading to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Col-Gen Mizintsev, head of the National Defence Management Centre, is accused by Ukraine of human rights violations while commanding troops during the long siege of Mariupol, Ukraine’s key port on the Sea of Azov that has been taken over by the Russians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEvDt_0gA7j0Ud00
The ruined Azovstal plant in Mariupol (AP) (AP)

Russian forces in the last few weeks have pressed hard to capture Ukraine’s eastern industrial Donbas area, which borders Russia and is made up of the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

“The situation is difficult,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky said in a news conference with Danish media. “Our task is to fight back.”

Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, one of the aid organisations supplying food to people in the Donbas, said fighting in the past few weeks has made regular food distributions impossible.

Now, he said, the remaining civilians in the city “are almost entirely cut off from aid supplies after the destruction of the last bridge”.

Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday that they had received the bodies of 64 defenders of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in another body swap with Russia.

The statement by the Ministry for Reintegration of Occupied Territories said the exchange took place in the Zaporizhzhia region, but did not clarify how many bodies were returned to Russia.

It was one of several body swaps the warring sides have conducted. Earlier this month Moscow and Kyiv exchanged 160 bodies each.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said its air defence system shot down two Russian cruise missiles targeting the Odesa region.

Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration, thanked the country’s air defence forces for striking down “two enemy” cruise missiles.

There was no independent confirmation and it was not clear if any missiles hit their targets.

Reports of overnight shelling came from other Ukrainian regions as well, with five people were wounded in the Kharkiv region.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Egeland
Person
Serhiy Haidai
Rolling Stone

‘We Thought They Were Dead. They Never Made It Back’: Two American Fighters Captured by Russia in Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. Two American volunteers fighting in Ukraine appear to have been captured by Russia last week, multiple sources tell Rolling Stone. Both men are U.S. military veterans and volunteered to fight with Ukraine’s International Territorial Defense Force, or foreign legion, according to the sources. A foreign volunteer serving in the unit the two Americans were accompanying provided specific details about the incident that led to their capture during a battle near Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, on June 9th. The volunteer spoke to Rolling Stone on condition that his name and nationality not be revealed. “Our...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luhansk#Eastern Ukraine#Military Administration#Missiles#Russians#Ukrainian#The Associated Press#Svatovo#The National De
newschain

Republican senator walks out of gun law negotiations

Republican senator John Cornyn of Texas said he was “done” as he left Thursday’s closed-door session of gun law negotiations after nearly two hours, saying he was flying home. “This is the hardest part because at some point, you just got to make a decision. And when...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
newschain

French voters go to the polls in test for Macron

French voters are going to the polls in the final round of key parliamentary elections that will demonstrate how much legroom President Emmanuel Macron’s party will be given to implement his ambitious domestic agenda. In last week’s first vote, the left, under firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, made a surprisingly strong...
ELECTIONS
newschain

Hundreds gather in Kyiv for funeral of activist killed during invasion

Hundreds of mourners have gathered in Ukraine’s capital for a well-known Kyiv activist who was killed after taking up arms against Russian invaders. The 24-year-old Roman Ratushnyi had been a teenage protester during months of demonstrations that toppled Ukraine’s pro-Russian leader in 2014. He was also known as...
PROTESTS
newschain

French drone strikes leave 40 Islamist terrorists dead in Niger

French drone strikes killed nearly 40 Islamic extremists earlier this week who were travelling on motorcycles near Niger’s border with Burkina Faso, France’s military said on Thursday. In a statement, the French military called the strikes a “new tactical success” for France’s counterterrorism efforts in Africa’s Sahel region,...
MILITARY
newschain

Ben Stiller arrives in Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees

Ben Stiller has arrived in Poland to meet refugees forced to flee Ukraine following the Russian invasion. The actor, 56, was pictured in the large south-eastern city of Rzeszow, close to the border, speaking to aid workers in a storage facility. Millions have crossed over into Poland since the war...
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy