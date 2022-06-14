ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Arts Council England quizzed over support of Royal Opera House amid levelling up

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ziDO6_0gA7isfT00

An MP has questioned whether Arts Council England (Ace) can be “taken seriously” in terms of levelling up when it spends so much on the Royal Opera House in London compared with regional institutions.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairman Julian Knight said members of the cross-party group had visited the venue in Covent Garden and found it to be “like the Starship Enterprise”.

He added: “I have never seen such largesse and luxury, in fact, in a cultural venue.

“It’s almost like it is another world compared to the experiences many on this committee will have with their local theatres and their local institutions and libraries.”

During the session on levelling up, the Conservative MP asked Ace chief executive Darren Henley why the organisation had subsided the opera venue “to a tune of £96 million over four years and you spent £83 million on 54 priority places across the country?”

Mr Henley replied: “Putting on opera is expensive. I would say the Royal Opera House employs something like 800 full-time employees in the cultural sector in London, with another much the same again in terms of freelancers. So I think there is something important there.

“For us I think it is important that opera as an artform is supported but (we) also very much want to make sure we are supporting all the other artforms as well.

“The music sector as well – we are putting more and more money into live music venues, for example, and that is something that has been a growth area for us. But you are right. It is a large amount of money.”

Stressing a move towards regional investment, he added: “One of the things we are doing in this next investment round for the National Portfolio Organisations is that we will be moving £16 million out of London in each of the first two years – and then a further £8 million on top of that in the third year of this funding round.”

Mr Knight asked Mr Henley whether he thought it was “entirely incongruous” that such amounts went to “this highly privileged institution” while the Government sought to level up elsewhere.

Mr Henley replied: “There will always be a mix.”

He added: “We need a capital city that punches on the world stage but levelling up is about increasing everywhere else.”

A spokeswoman for the Royal Opera House described it as “one of the busiest theatres in Europe and the second largest employer of artists in the entire country”.

She said: “The welcome support received from Arts Council England, making up 18% of our income, is essential to our operation as one of the UK’s best-loved and most-attended performing arts venues, generating a huge £5 of economic benefit for every £1 in public funding received, which is itself a far lower level of support than equivalent performing venues across Europe.

“This benefit is not only felt in London, but across the country, where the world’s best ballet and opera is beamed to more than 550 cinemas up and down the UK, and the work of our dedicated learning and participation team has seen more than 2,000 teachers in more than 900 schools from Cornwall to Cumbria embed dance and singing into their curricula.”

Mr Henley also told the committee that Ace intends to “robustly” make the case for its continued existence during the Government’s review of arm’s length bodies.

We believe that we can work with people on the ground as a national organisation with a local footprint

According to Government efficiency minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Public Bodies Review Programme will look at “whether (bodies) should continue to deliver all of their functions”.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries previously told the DCMS Committee that the abolition of Ace is “absolutely not” on her agenda.

Asked about her statement, Mr Henley said: “We will make the best possible case for Arts Council England. I would say that, wouldn’t I? You would expect me to say that. But we believe that absolutely having an expert and experienced set of people, nine offices around the country, 75% of our staff are based outside London so we are a properly devolved organisation already.

“We believe that we can work with people on the ground as a national organisation with a local footprint that allows that to happen. We will robustly make that case as part of that review.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Nadine Dorries
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Royal Ascot day five – in pictures

While it is a shame the Queen did not make it to the track on any of the five days, she will surely have enjoyed the action on television as Royal Ascot 2022 drew to a close in style. Naval Crown and stablemate Creative Force fought out a finish befitting a Group One contest in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes and Ryan Moore once again demonstrated why he is widely regarded as the best jockey in the world. We look back on the highlights of the final afternoon:
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Council England#Royal Opera House#Digital#Sport Committee#Ace
newschain

Republican senator walks out of gun law negotiations

Republican senator John Cornyn of Texas said he was “done” as he left Thursday’s closed-door session of gun law negotiations after nearly two hours, saying he was flying home. “This is the hardest part because at some point, you just got to make a decision. And when...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
newschain

Giant puppet tours England to mark World Refugee Week

A giant puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee has embarked on a tour of England, visiting landmark destinations to take part in World Refugee Week. Little Amal, designed to highlight the plight of child refugees, became an international symbol of human rights after she journeyed from the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester last July.
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

Boris Johnson says Ukraine ‘deserves’ to host Eurovision next year

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he hopes Ukraine will be able to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, saying the country’s people “deserve to have it”. The BBC is in talks with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) about hosting the event after the body ruled it could not go ahead in the war-torn country as planned.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Camilla reveals she plays Wordle with her granddaughter in rare interview

The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed that she plays Wordle with her granddaughter every day in a rare, highly personal interview. During a lengthy conversation with British Vogue, Camilla gave intimate details about being a grandmother, balancing royal duties with her marriage to the Prince of Wales, and turning three quarters of a century old next month.
WORLD
newschain

Late Freddie Burns drop-goal sees Leicester celebrate ninth Premiership title

Leicester won their ninth Gallagher Premiership title after sinking Saracens 15-12 in a pulsating final at Twickenham. Freddie Burns’ drop-goal with 20 seconds of normal time remaining saw Leicester home. Saracens’ hopes of completing a stunning rise from salary cap scandal and relegation humiliation to regain domestic silverware were...
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy