ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, VA

‘Tonight, we celebrate’: Former Envigo dog’s owner reacts to Cumberland facility closing

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0giy_0gA7iWRb00

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One dog owner in Woodbridge is celebrating after the news of the closing of the Envigo medical dog breeding facility in Cumberland County broke Monday night.

“Tonight, we celebrate,” Andrew Millin, the owner of a former Envigo dog, said Monday night on Twitter .

Millin attached a photo of Daisy, a beagle he adopted on Easter of this year, showing her snuggled in blankets, happy and healthy in her ‘furever’ home.

Millin said Homeward Trails got a group of 12 or so former beagles destined for medical testing together the week before Easter, and Millin went to pick up his new best friend on Easter day.

Envigo medical dog breeding facility to close after 8News investigation, federal complaint and PETA probe

“I know that the Richmond SPCA and a shelter in Arlington had been working to find places to send the beagles they rescued, Millin said. “I tried to get one of the beagles they brought to the General Assembly during session but got beat out, so I got connected with PETA who got me in touch with Sue Bell of Homeward Trails.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcSDE_0gA7iWRb00
    Former Envigo beagle from Cumberland County dog breeding facility (Photo Courtesy: Andrew Millin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MdUYR_0gA7iWRb00
    Former Envigo beagle from Cumberland County dog breeding facility (Photo Courtesy: Andrew Millin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aA8TR_0gA7iWRb00
    Former Envigo beagle from Cumberland County dog breeding facility (Photo Courtesy: Andrew Millin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgOSg_0gA7iWRb00
    Former Envigo beagle from Cumberland County dog breeding facility (Photo Courtesy: Andrew Millin)

The breeding facility has been marred by federal complaints and animal welfare violations cited by the USDA and exposed in years of 8News investigative reporting as well as an undercover operation by PETA.

The news of the closing came after a federal judge slapped a temporary restraining order on Envigo in late May after inspections found dogs malnourished, sick, injured and kept in excessive heat.

CLICK HERE: For full 8News Envigo Coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Stunning Footage Of 3 Virginia Twisters Captured By Residents

Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland County, VA
Government
City
Cumberland, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
County
Cumberland County, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Government
Woodbridge, VA
Lifestyle
City
Woodbridge, VA
cbs17

Gunfire breaks out at Virginia mall during fight, police say

McLEAN, Va. (AP) – Police say a gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation. Fairfax County police tweeted that officers were called Saturday afternoon to Tysons Corner Center for a report of shots fired.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Easter Day#Animal Welfare#Homeward Trails#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
wvtf.org

Virginia's new economic engine: an affordable drug hub

For most Virginians, Petersburg is a city off I-95 – a place that fell on hard times in the 80’s when manufacturing jobs disappeared. As someone who grew up in Richmond, Kyle Tucker never gave it much thought. “That’s just the way it is," he explains. "You just...
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy