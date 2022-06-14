ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

⚠ Impact Weather Day: Scattered severe thunderstorms for Maryland

By Ava Marie
Wbaltv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Ava Marie says Tuesday is an Impact Weather Day with the risk for scattered severe thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Any storm that develops will be capable of...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 1

Related
Wbaltv.com

Hot one Friday with temps in the 90's for Maryland

Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be mostly sunny and one of the hotter days we have seen for a while, but luckily the humidity will be dropping throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the mid 90's by the afternoon with a nice breeze picking up to help. The weekend...
Wbaltv.com

Sunny and hot Friday, cool off coming for the weekend

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says Friday will be very hot for Maryland with temps topping out in the mid 90's. Luckily the humidity is coming down and a nice breeze will accompany the sunshine. There is a chance for some pop up storms mainly for southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Stunning Footage Of 3 Virginia Twisters Captured By Residents

Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera. One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook. NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos. The first tornado...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Three Tornados touch down in Central Virginia, leaving damage behind

LOUISA CO. Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday. One was near Louisa and two more formed over northern Fluvanna County then traveled into Goochland County. In places across Louisa county, the storm knocked over basketball hoops and sent trash cans...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: After Rain, Sunshine & Warmth This Afternoon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Tuesday was off to a rainy start with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but the Baltimore area can expect a mostly clear afternoon and evening. Parts of Maryland were under a slight risk for severe weather, while places north of Baltimore City are under a marginal risk level. A flood warning was issued for Baltimore City and Baltimore County until 12:45 p.m. Between now and 1 p.m., we could see some isolated and potentially severe thunderstorms sweep across the area. Over an inch of rain has fallen in the area, creating the potential for flooding As a reminder, if you encounter...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Will Enter The State On Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hot and rather humid Monday produced a few stray storms near Washington, DC, and south of Baltimore.  Everyone should expect humid conditions for the rest of the day.  The next round of storms or showers will likely arrive on Tuesday morning.  The WJZ weather team has been tracking two separate clusters of showers and thunderstorms. One is over Kentucky and West Virginia. The other is over Michigan. Both of the storms have had a history of creating damaging winds and heavy rain.  All signs point to a cluster of storms moving into the local region on Tuesday morning. The WJZ has declared...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorms
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy Rains May Follow The High Heat

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The big heat dome that covers the Southern Plains and the Southwest United States may guide a cluster of storms toward Baltimore by Tuesday morning. WJZ is tracking some mid-level energy that will ride on the top of the heat dome and cross the country over the next day and a half.   A cluster of storms will move from the Pacific Northwest Sunday evening into the Northern Plains.  Afterward, the storms will head southeast toward Pennsylvania and Maryland.  Several models place these storms in the Baltimore area starting Monday night and into Tuesday morning.  Heavy rains may lead to localized flooding and there is also the potential for some strong winds.   WJZ will continue to monitor the developing weather conditions on Monday. Be aware of the potential for weather to disrupt the Tuesday morning commute.
Metro News

Trees down, power outages following powerful line of storms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Crews are responding to thousands of power outages caused by severe overnight storms. Appalachian Power more 65,000 outages as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in West Virginia. The most outages are in Ohio County with more than 15,000 followed by Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties. Mon...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Thousands in West Virginia without power after severe weather

W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Approximately 45,000 customers across West Virginia are without power Tuesday morning following Monday night’s round of severe weather. According to Appalachian Power spokesperson Phil Moye, there are 1,200 individual places with power outages that AEP needs to send crews to. Moye says 1,100 people are working...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS 58

WATCH: Significant flooding and damage after powerful storms hit SE Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Severe weather affected thousands in Southeastern Wisconsin Monday, June 13. Several communities suffered significant damage after Monday afternoon's storms. Giant trees were uprooted in several yards. Downed power lines closed roads and shut down power. For a time, an entire neighborhood was cut off when a tree fell across the entrance street.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wbaltv.com

Gambrills family in market for bigger home after Cash4Life win

An Anne Arundel County family is on the hunt for a bigger house after claiming a second-tier Cash4Life prize of $1 million. Video above: Family Feud second-chance game will have new drawing. "I'm ecstatic," said Gregory Snider, who claimed the prize Friday at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Snider, a...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Traffic Advisory- I 95 southbound Closed for Serious Injury Collision

Newark, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on scene of a serious injury collision on I-95 southbound in the area of the Christiana Rd overpass. As a result, three travel lanes will be closed for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy