⚠ Impact Weather Day: Scattered severe thunderstorms for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Tuesday was off to a rainy start with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but the Baltimore area can expect a mostly clear afternoon and evening.
Parts of Maryland were under a slight risk for severe weather, while places north of Baltimore City are under a marginal risk level. A flood warning was issued for Baltimore City and Baltimore County until 12:45 p.m.
Between now and 1 p.m., we could see some isolated and potentially severe thunderstorms sweep across the area.
Over an inch of rain has fallen in the area, creating the potential for flooding
As a reminder, if you encounter...
