TMFGemHunter (< 20) Submitted: 8/28/2018 9:54:44 AM :. PREIT has been slowly transforming itself from a low-quality retail REIT to a much higher-quality REIT. It has put a lot of money into improving well-located properties, primarily in the Philadelphia and D.C. metro areas. The opening of its massive downtown Philly redevelopment project in fall 2019 will be transformational in terms of the average quality of PREIT's properties. Additionally, it is looking to densify some properties with residential or office space.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO