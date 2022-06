DUMMERSTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man died Thursday after a crash in Dummerston. Police say Paul Dulude, 38, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was driving a water truck north on Interstate 91 just before 12:30 p.m. when he veered off the road. Putney Fire and Rescue says a driver tried to...

DUMMERSTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO