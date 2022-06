Boone is at the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains and a popular winter and summer destination for families. The countryside and woodland around Boone transforms into a verdant green landscape, ideal for hiking, trekking and cycling. And, during the winters, snow envelopes the region to create the best ski slopes! You can also enjoy luxurious camping at some of the top glamping spots near Boone. Nearby attractions, like the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway, is a designated “All-American Road”, while you can enjoy the natural beauty of the Daniel Boone Native Gardens, Howard’s Knob, Grandfather Mountain and Watauga Lake. During summer, visit the Tweetsie Railroad and watch the iconic story of pioneer Daniel Boone in the open-air play ‘Horn in the West’. Check out these cabins in Boone, NC, for rent.

