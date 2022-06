SAN FRANCISCO – An East Bay man who led a network of drug dealers on the streets of San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood was sentenced for his role in the scheme, federal prosecutors said.According to U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office, 27-year-old Andy Manuel Reanos-Moreno was sentenced to six years federal prison on Tuesday. Reanos-Moreno was arrested in 2019 and pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.Court documents said Reanos-Moreno led what was described as a "sophisticated operation," featuring a vast network of street-level drug dealers. The dealers lived in housing provided by Reanos-Moreno in Oakland and commuted to...

