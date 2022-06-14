ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diet soda linked to lower death risk in colon cancer

By Knowridge
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MeXYf_0gA7fbRd00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study from Yale University, researchers found a link between drinking artificially sweetened beverages and a much lower risk of colon cancer recurrence and cancer death.

The finding clearly shows they help avoid cancer recurrence and death in patients who have been treated for advanced colon cancer.

In the study, the team examined 1018 patients.

They found participants who drank one or more 12-ounce servings of artificially sweetened beverages per day experienced a 46 percent improvement in risk of cancer recurrence or death, compared to those who didn’t drink these beverages.

The team defined these soft drinks as caffeinated colas, caffeine-free colas, and other carbonated beverages (such as diet ginger ale).

They also found that about half that benefit was due to substituting an artificially sweetened beverage for a beverage sweetened with sugar.

The researchers say that the finding fits in with all that we know about colon cancer risk in general.

Factors such as obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and a diet linked to diabetes—all of which led to an excess energy balance—are known risk factors.

The team says that in terms of colon cancer recurrence and survival, the use of artificially sweetened drinks is not a health risk, but is, in this study, a healthier choice.

Concerns that artificial sweeteners may increase the incidence of obesity, diabetes, and cancer have been raised.

But previous studies on issues such as weight gain and diabetes have been very mixed, and, regarding cancer, studies in humans have not shown such associations.

If you care about Colon cancer, please read studies about whether aspirin could lower colon cancer risk in older people, and findings of drug that may lower death risk in colon cancer.

For more information about colon health, please see recent studies about how to protect yourself from colon cancer, and results showing this vitamin level in the body linked to colon cancer risk.

The study is published in PLOS ONE and was conducted by Charles S. Fuchs et al.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

