PITTSBURGH — A gorgeous, but chilly to some, Saturday for us across Western PA. We will see clear skies tonight and then increasing clouds on Sunday. We will be only slightly warmer into the lower 70s. A quick passing system may produce a shower on Monday, otherwise we begin another warming trend this week with highs back into the 90s by Tuesday and staying upper 80s to lower 90s through the rest of the week and weekend.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO