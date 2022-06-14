How Michigan's gun laws stack up with neighboring states

Thousands participated in demonstrations across the state Saturday as part of a national campaign to end gun violence.

March for Our Lives events took place in Detroit, Lansing, Port Huron, Waterford, Ann Arbor and Traverse City.

Zoom in: Michigan's 18-year-old age minimum to buy and possess handguns and long guns is similar to surrounding states, with a couple exceptions.

In Illinois, you must be 21 and hold a special ID to purchase a firearm.

Indiana imposes no minimum age at which persons can possess long guns.

State of play: Michigan Republicans recently blocked an attempt by House and Senate Democrats to hold a vote on gun safety and storage bills.

None of the proposals included in the Democratic bill package address the state's age limit but "it is being discussed presently and a bill is being drafted," state Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, tells Axios.

The big picture: In the wake of several mass shootings in recent weeks, Congress and some state legislatures are debating gun control measures.