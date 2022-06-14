ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

How Michigan's gun laws stack up with neighboring states

By Samuel Robinson
 5 days ago

Data: Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence ; Cartogram: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Thousands participated in demonstrations across the state Saturday as part of a national campaign to end gun violence.

Zoom in: Michigan's 18-year-old age minimum to buy and possess handguns and long guns is similar to surrounding states, with a couple exceptions.

  • In Illinois, you must be 21 and hold a special ID to purchase a firearm.
  • Indiana imposes no minimum age at which persons can possess long guns.

State of play: Michigan Republicans recently blocked an attempt by House and Senate Democrats to hold a vote on gun safety and storage bills.

  • None of the proposals included in the Democratic bill package address the state's age limit but "it is being discussed presently and a bill is being drafted," state Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, tells Axios.

The big picture: In the wake of several mass shootings in recent weeks, Congress and some state legislatures are debating gun control measures.

Freeway911
5d ago

Not going to lie I was and still am salty about having to pay for my constitutional privileges in this state for my cpl.

Mike G3
5d ago

This is a lie! You need to be 21 to purchase a hand gun in Michigan! All these people do is tell lies! How about they stay the heck out of Michigan! The only gun problem we have is the inner cities ran by who else? Democrats!! Failed decades of political policies that has created these environments!

John Smith
5d ago

all the Democrats want to do is take your guns away they want your second amendment rights taken away so they can control United States this is a start in their direction it's only going to get worse people

Related
MLive

Election falsehoods persist; $565M for mental health: The week in Michigan politics

As the Jan. 6 insurrection hearings continued on Capitol Hill this week, political news in Michigan followed along. The U.S. House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot held its second and third hearings on Monday and Thursday, continuing to make its case that former President Donald Trump incited the riot by knowingly spreading false claims of widespread election fraud.
Michigan Advance

‘Get with the program, or we vote you out’

Wiping sweat from foreheads under a relentless June sun, the speakers at Mothering Justice’s 10th annual “Mama’s March” — mothers and lawmakers and reproductive health leaders and activists — took to the podium Wednesday outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing. There, they turned towards the Capitol, a towering mountain of brick and sandstone, and issued […] The post ‘Get with the program, or we vote you out’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wdet.org

Michigan Republicans shut down resolution to commemorate Pride Month

Subscribe to MichMash on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, NPR One or wherever you get your podcasts. Every June in recent years, Michigan Democrats have introduced a resolution to declare June as Pride Month. It was usually sent to committee and never adopted. But last year, the resolution was adopted. In...
Up North Voice

Governor Whitmer visits Roscommon

ROSCOMMON COUNTY – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited the Roscommon County Veteran Affairs office this afternoon. Whitmer gave a brief presentation about the positive actions of the Veteran Affairs office before taking a partial tour of the county building. Watch UpNorthVoice.com for a complete story later today.
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon gets Michigan Chamber of Commerce's endorsement in GOP primary

Lansing — The Michigan Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday it's endorsing conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon in the Republican primary race for governor. The chamber's decision provided another prominent backer for Dixon, a first-time candidate from Norton Shores, who's also supported by west Michigan's DeVos family and Right...
deadlinedetroit.com

Starkman: AG Dana Nessel -- Michigan’s Real-Life ‘Chuckles the Clown’

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Fans of the 1970s "Mary Tyler Moore Show" unanimously agree that the sitcom’s funniest episode was “Chuckles Bites the Dust.” Chuckles played a clown on a children’s TV show and his signature line was: “A little song, a little dance, a little seltzer down your pants.”
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
99.1 WFMK

Do You Know How Many Indian Tribes Call Michigan Home?

Unless you live near an active reservation, it's easy to forget that Michigan is home to more than 50,000 American Indians. That's less than half of 1% of the state's total population. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are a dozen federally recognized tribes in...
Axios Detroit

Senate Republicans block resolution for Pride Month

State Senate Republicans blocked a resolution this week to recognize June as Pride month.The action is a reversal from 2021 when the Michigan Legislature passed an identical resolution for the first time. What they're saying: "This is clearly an intentional target against our community," Jeremy Moss, Michigan's first openly gay senator and the bill's sponsor, tells Axios. "This isn't just me decrying it from within the community — it's plain for anyone to see.""(Republicans') agenda is to make you fear the gay agenda," Moss (D-Southfield) said on the Senate floor. "I will not be gaslit that this is my problem."What's...
