How Michigan's gun laws stack up with neighboring states
Data: Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence ; Cartogram: Jacque Schrag/Axios
Thousands participated in demonstrations across the state Saturday as part of a national campaign to end gun violence.
- March for Our Lives events took place in Detroit, Lansing, Port Huron, Waterford, Ann Arbor and Traverse City.
Zoom in: Michigan's 18-year-old age minimum to buy and possess handguns and long guns is similar to surrounding states, with a couple exceptions.
- In Illinois, you must be 21 and hold a special ID to purchase a firearm.
- Indiana imposes no minimum age at which persons can possess long guns.
State of play: Michigan Republicans recently blocked an attempt by House and Senate Democrats to hold a vote on gun safety and storage bills.
- None of the proposals included in the Democratic bill package address the state's age limit but "it is being discussed presently and a bill is being drafted," state Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, tells Axios.
The big picture: In the wake of several mass shootings in recent weeks, Congress and some state legislatures are debating gun control measures.
- U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) is among a group of senators to reach a bipartisan deal on gun safety . If passed, it would be the most significant gun safety measure in decades.
