GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the past year Colorado’s unemployment rate has dipped to three percent. Here in Mesa County we have also seen a dip in unemployment rates. Here’s what we know. In May 2021, Mesa County was at a 5.8% unemployment rate compared to May 2022 where the rate dropped to 3.3%. Looking farther out to the state of Colorado, we saw the rate dip as low as 3% in 2022 compared to 5.7% in 2021. Keep in mind the current unemployment rate in the US is at 3.6%.

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO