Patricia A. Green of Butler, PA who has a great love of life did not come to end with her death. She passed peacefully on to be with the Lord on June 18th at the age of 85 after a long courageous battle with cancer: her loved ones will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. She married the love of her life Regis B. Green, November 16, 1957. He predeceased her on October 18th, 2020 after 63 years together. She was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and true friend to many.

BUTLER, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO