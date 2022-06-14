ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

State High School Golf Tournament in Becker This Week

By Jeff McMahon
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BECKER -- The Minnesota State High School League Class-A State Golf Tournament takes over the Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker this week. Mayor Tracy Bertram...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Central Minnesota Golfers Fare Well at State Tournament

Luke Ashbrook of Kimball shot a 71 Wednesday to finish 5th in the Class AA state boys golf tournament in Jordan at the Ridges and Sand Creek. He finished with a 2-day total of 148. Leo Wershay of Cathedral shot a 72 Wednesday and finished 18th with a 2-day total of 155. Zac Kreuzer of Albany shot an 81 and finished with a 2-day total of 162.
KIMBALL, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Baseball Falls in Consolation Championship

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team lost 5-2 to Park High School in the consolation championship in the Class 4-A state tournament Wednesday at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis. The Sabres beat Andover 8-3 in the consolation semifinals earlier in the day in Minneapolis. Sartell finishes the season 15-12.
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Baseball Tops Andover at State Tourney

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team defeated Andover 8-3 in the consolation semifinals of the Class 4-A state tournament at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis. The Sabres are playing Park High School this afternoon at Parade Stadium for the consolation title. Sartell improves to 15-11.
SARTELL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Becker, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
Becker, MN
Sports
Becker, MN
Education
96.7 The River

Boys State At St. Johns This Week

COLLEGEVILLE -- Hundreds of high school juniors have descended upon St. John’s University. The 2022 American Legion Boys State of Minnesota is enjoying its sixth year on the St. John’s University Campus. Boys State is a week-long camp focused on learning about Minnesota government. State Director Kyle Oldre...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

The Little Time It Takes A Pro Athlete To Earn Your Salary In Minnesota

A new interactive calculator allows you to check out just how long it takes some of today's top pro athletes to earn our yearly salaries here in Minnesota-- and it's not much!. I'm not sure if I'm amused by this new calculator, or depressed by it. Because it really puts into perspective just how small our salaries are (on average, of course) here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes compared to some of today's richest professional athletes.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Sartell City Staff Taking Over Operations of Community Center

SARTELL -- As the city of Sartell continues to create their own Parks Department, some changes are coming to the current Community Center Operations Agreement. Sartell Community Education has been handling the daily operations at the Community Center since 2019. City staff and Sartell-St. Stephen School District staff have been...
SARTELL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports
96.7 The River

Sherburne, Wright Counties in Heat Advisory Tuesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Tuesday. Sherburne and Wright counties are included in the advisory which runs from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Hot conditions are expected Tuesday with the mid to upper 90s for highs. Heat indices will range from 100 to 105.
WRIGHT, MN
96.7 The River

Becker Freedom Days This Week

BECKER -- Becker’s annual Freedom Days returns this week. The events kick off Monday with the Becker Boy Scout Bar-B-Que Bash in the Becker Furniture World parking lot. Judging and serving starts at 3:00, with cash prizes and trophies for the best ribs. Tuesday, an ice cream social and...
96.7 The River

Two Days of Fun in Avon for Spunktacular Days

AVON -- Avon will celebrate with its annual Spunktacular Days on Friday and Saturday. There's a food court, beer garden, and kids' activities on both days. Friday includes the 4th annual car show starting at 5:00 p.m. and live music starting at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday there's a 5K and...
AVON, MN
96.7 The River

Transition from Old to New Pleasantview Underway

SAUK RAPIDS -- It's out with the old and in with the new at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says during the first full week of this month the staff spent time removing everything from the old building. They are in the abatement process right now before the actual teardown can begin.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
96.7 The River

New Taqueria Opens in Sauk Rapids

A brand new taco shop has just opened in Sauk Rapids. Don Chuy Taqueria opened to the public on Tuesday, June 14th. Don Chuy Taqueria LLC has been operating as a food truck the past few years doing pop-ups around Central Minnesota, but now has a permanent location on Benton Drive in the former location of Hernandez Burritos and Smoke-In D's BBQ (31 Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids).
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.
96.7 The River

Here Are The 8 Signs You’ve Been Out In The Heat To Long In Minnesota

Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Sartell Mayor Presents State of City

SARTELL -- This month’s Sartell Chamber of Commerce meeting featured a State of the City update. Mayor Ryan Fitzhum’s address Tuesday hit two main themes. One is active and one is emerging. That's how we look at our community and what's happening in our community. From an active perspective, we're going to touch on some of the road projects happening; some of the pedestrian trails that we're improving. Some of the emerging and growth areas is business development. You know, 2021, we have over $45 million in construction both residential and commercial combined.
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy