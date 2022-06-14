ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

Police still looking for man who reportedly shot his brother at Mississippi campground

By Ben Hillyer
Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
Police are still looking for a man who reportedly shot his brother at a Mississippi campground Sunday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a suspect wanted for aggravated assault following a shooting at the Battlefield Campground on Sunday.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Michael Molinari.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the campground in the 4400 block of I-20 Frontage Road just after 3 p.m. on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that two brothers had been involved in an argument.

According to sheriff’s office reports, a handgun was produced and the suspect, now thought to be Molinari, allegedly shot the victim in the leg with non-life-threatening injuries. Molinari left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The victim was transported to Merit Health River Region for treatment.

Molinari is a white male who is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2006 Honda Ridgeline.

Molinari is not thought to be armed, as the weapon used in the alleged shooting was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Related
Magnolia State Live

Police investigating after woman arrives at Mississippi ER suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

Police are investigating after a woman arrived at a Mississippi emergency room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Saturday evening. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a shooting that occurred Saturday evening. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office was notified that a 26-year-old female...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
truecrimedaily

Mississippi man accused of fatally beating mother with hammer

JACKSON, Miss. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man stands accused of fatally beating his 42-year-old mother. According to WAPT-TV, on Wednesday, June 15, Dekarius Funches allegedly beat Latasha Funches to death with a hammer at a home on Lakewood Drive and fled the scene. It was reportedly the victim's daughter who initially found the body and called authorities.
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Ex-mayor of Aberdeen arrested on Richland warrant for embezzlement

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The former mayor of Aberdeen is back in custody. Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said his office received a warrant for the arrest of Maurice Jackson who also uses the surname, Howard. The police chief said the Richland Police Department issued the warrant, charging the former...
ABERDEEN, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting on Canton Street in Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Terry police are investigating a shooting that happened on Canton Street. Police Chief Michael Ivy said the shooting happened after 9:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13. According to Ivy, the suspects knocked on the door and were going after someone they knew was inside the home. When the homeowner opened the […]
TERRY, MS
WJTV 12

Suspects accused of using stolen credit cards in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and Vicksburg police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects involved of theft at the Country Club Golf Course. The incident happened on June 5, 2022. Authorities said they received reports of stolen credit cards and other items from vehicles parked outside. The […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Jackson Police Dept. asking for help in solving murder of 73-year-old man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is asking for help in solving a murder that occurred in late May. Police say Herbert McCombs, 73, was found fatally wounded on Raymond Road. McCombs suffered multiple lacerations and stab wounds, according to a JPD Tweet. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said McCombs...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted by Capitol Police

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police are asking for you to be on the lookout for a group of people believed to be armed and dangerous. They say a silver older-model Chevrolet Impala was used in an armed robbery in the area of I-55 and Fortification Street. The vehicle has...
Public Safety
WAPT

Rental truck crashes into cellphone store

JACKSON, Miss. — A driver of a rental truck crashed into a cellphone store Thursday morning. One of the front windows was shattered at the Metro by T-Mobile store on North State Street in Jackson. At first, employees thought there was a break-in at the store. They later learned...
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Tallulah Police arrests Madison Parish School Board member for Attempted Second-Degree Murder

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tallulah Police Department officers arrested a Madison Parish School Board Member for an Attempted Second-Degree Murder charge. According to officers, on Sunday, June 12, 2022, they arrested District Five School Board Member Darrell Sims for shooting someone. A local hospital treated the victim and released him. Authorities gave Sims a $100,000 […]
TALLULAH, LA
WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting brother at Warren County campground

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are investigating after a man was allegedly shot by his brother during an argument. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened at the Battlefield Campground on Interstate 20 Frontage Road on Sunday, June 12. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said one of the brothers shot the other in […]
WJTV 12

Fallen tree knocks out power in Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Jackson said lightning hit a tree on Thursday, June 16, and caused it to fall on powerlines. They said every time it rains in their area, the lights go out in the neighborhood. “Wires have been hanging on cars. My family member who lives across the street is handicapped, […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Suspect arrested in shooting death of 5-year-old girl at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have captured the man they believe is responsible for the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl at a Jackson gas station Sunday afternoon. Investigators believe 25-year-old Robert Jackson got into a domestic altercation with the mother of 5-year-old Mariyah Lacey at the Jasco gas station on Bailey Avenue.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi businessman arrested for stealing nearly $2 million in COVID-19 relief money for real estate purchases, political contributions, gifts to family and friends

Two Mississippi businessmen have been arrested and accused of defrauding the federal government out of nearly $2 million in COVID-19 relief money — money that was allegedly given to family, friends, and Jackson State University and for the purchase of an office building. Federal agents arrested Jabari Edwards and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

