Saint Joseph, MN

Dancing With Our Stars Raises Over $684,000

By Jim Maurice
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 3 days ago
ST. JOSEPH -- The annual Dancing With Our Stars event raised an unprecedented amount of money. This year's fundraiser was held Monday night and was back in person...

96.7 The River

The Weekender: Brew at the Zoo, Lady Slipper Ride and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Get out and enjoy yourself this weekend with some family fun. Take the family to see a movie on the big screen with the Kids Dream Summer Film Series, enjoy Hemker Park and Zoo's Brew at the Zoo event, celebrate Juneteenth in St. Cloud, take a ride on the Lake Wobegon Trail and catch a baseball game at Joe Faber Field. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Two Days of Fun in Avon for Spunktacular Days

AVON -- Avon will celebrate with its annual Spunktacular Days on Friday and Saturday. There's a food court, beer garden, and kids' activities on both days. Friday includes the 4th annual car show starting at 5:00 p.m. and live music starting at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday there's a 5K and...
AVON, MN
96.7 The River

New Taqueria Opens in Sauk Rapids

A brand new taco shop has just opened in Sauk Rapids. Don Chuy Taqueria opened to the public on Tuesday, June 14th. Don Chuy Taqueria LLC has been operating as a food truck the past few years doing pop-ups around Central Minnesota, but now has a permanent location on Benton Drive in the former location of Hernandez Burritos and Smoke-In D's BBQ (31 Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids).
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Boys State At St. Johns This Week

COLLEGEVILLE -- Hundreds of high school juniors have descended upon St. John’s University. The 2022 American Legion Boys State of Minnesota is enjoying its sixth year on the St. John’s University Campus. Boys State is a week-long camp focused on learning about Minnesota government. State Director Kyle Oldre...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Saint Joseph, MN
Society
City
Saint Joseph, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Society
96.7 The River

Transition from Old to New Pleasantview Underway

SAUK RAPIDS -- It's out with the old and in with the new at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says during the first full week of this month the staff spent time removing everything from the old building. They are in the abatement process right now before the actual teardown can begin.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Becker Freedom Days This Week

BECKER -- Becker’s annual Freedom Days returns this week. The events kick off Monday with the Becker Boy Scout Bar-B-Que Bash in the Becker Furniture World parking lot. Judging and serving starts at 3:00, with cash prizes and trophies for the best ribs. Tuesday, an ice cream social and...
BECKER, MN
96.7 The River

Wading Pool at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids Open for the Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- While some central Minnesota wading pools will be closed for the summer, one in Sauk Rapids has opened just in time to help people beat the heat wave. The city of Sauk Rapids announced Tuesday that the wading pool at Bob Cross Park on 1st Street South is officially open for the summer. The pool will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Baseball Falls in Consolation Championship

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team lost 5-2 to Park High School in the consolation championship in the Class 4-A state tournament Wednesday at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis. The Sabres beat Andover 8-3 in the consolation semifinals earlier in the day in Minneapolis. Sartell finishes the season 15-12.
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.
MONTICELLO, MN
96.7 The River

Central Minnesota Golfers Fare Well at State Tournament

Luke Ashbrook of Kimball shot a 71 Wednesday to finish 5th in the Class AA state boys golf tournament in Jordan at the Ridges and Sand Creek. He finished with a 2-day total of 148. Leo Wershay of Cathedral shot a 72 Wednesday and finished 18th with a 2-day total of 155. Zac Kreuzer of Albany shot an 81 and finished with a 2-day total of 162.
KIMBALL, MN
96.7 The River

$50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Big Lake

BIG LAKE -- A Powerball ticket sold in Big Lake was a winner this week. The Minnesota State Lottery says on Monday night there was a winning $50,000 ticket. It was sold at a Kwik Trip in Big Lake. The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night. The jackpot is at...
BIG LAKE, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Officials To Consider Hotel Study As Tourism Grows

SARTELL -- As Sartell continues to grow into a year-around youth sports destination members of Everything Sartell, otherwise know as the CVB, have discussed the desire to bring another hotel into the community. During Monday's city council meeting, the council will consider approving a hotel study, which will help determine...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Mayor Presents State of City

SARTELL -- This month’s Sartell Chamber of Commerce meeting featured a State of the City update. Mayor Ryan Fitzhum’s address Tuesday hit two main themes. One is active and one is emerging. That's how we look at our community and what's happening in our community. From an active perspective, we're going to touch on some of the road projects happening; some of the pedestrian trails that we're improving. Some of the emerging and growth areas is business development. You know, 2021, we have over $45 million in construction both residential and commercial combined.
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

Sherburne, Wright Counties in Heat Advisory Tuesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory Tuesday. Sherburne and Wright counties are included in the advisory which runs from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Hot conditions are expected Tuesday with the mid to upper 90s for highs. Heat indices will range from 100 to 105.
WRIGHT, MN
96.7 The River

Stearns Bank Holdingford Changes Hands

ST. CLOUD -- A local bank is changing hands. VersaHoldings US has reached an agreement to buy Stearns Bank Holdingford from St. Cloud based Stearns Financial Services. Upon completion of the estimated $13.5 million dollar deal, Stearns Bank Holdingford will be renamed VersaBank USA. This will be the first US...
HOLDINGFORD, MN
96.7 The River

Heat Advisory Issued for Tuesday

UNDATED -- Sherburne County is included in a Heat Advisory that has been issued for Tuesday. The National Weather Service says it will be in effect from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Heat Index is expected to be around 100 in St. Cloud on Tuesday with actual highs around 93 degrees.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Man Charged With Gun and Drug Possession

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County prosecutors have charged a man with gun and drugs charges after a traffic stop in St. Cloud Monday. Court records show a police officer spotted 31-year-old James Stewart III walking near Go For It Gas at the intersection of University Drive and 9th Avenue South. The officer knew Stewart had an active arrest warrant from Benton County.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

