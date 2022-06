Apple's AirPods may be the buds that forever altered the world of wireless audio, but they're far from the only option when it comes to small Bluetooth earphones. Whether you want to be different and stand out from the crowd or simply don't want to pay the pricey "Apple tax", there are loads of worthwhile dupes out there. To help you find the right ones, we've rounded up the best AirPods alternatives to buy right now.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO