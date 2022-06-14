ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Police: 15-year-old caught in crossfire of overnight shooting at Savanna Landing apartments

Savanna Landing apartments. Tulsa police are investigating after an overnight shooting sent a 15-year-old to the hospital.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a 15-year-old was sent to the hospital after he was caught in the crossfire of a shooting at the Savanna Landing apartments.

Captain Jerrod Hart says a group of people pulled up in a car around 2:15 a.m. early Tuesday morning, started shooting at another group of people standing in a breezeway, and then drove off.

Captain Hart says the 15-year-old was standing outside with the group when one bullet passed through one leg and lodged in the other. He is expected to be okay.

Police believe three different guns were used, and Captain Hart says they recovered double-digit shell casings from the scene. Officers believe the group that was being shot at returned fire.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the shooting.

