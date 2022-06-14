ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets sold out

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
Tickets for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are sold out!

This year’s goal was to sell 14,500 tickets, raising $1.45 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Proceeds will go toward general needs to run St. Jude, where no family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home was built by Shaw Homes in the Stone Canyon neighborhood of Owasso. Its address is 19112 E. Beecher Court, Owasso, OK 74055.

The home is about 2,600 square feet and features three bedrooms and two and a half baths.

The last open house weekend to see the Dream Home in person is Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 19, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Winners of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be drawn in a live broadcast Sunday, June 26, on FOX23.

