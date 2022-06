Normally when you think of a Michigan/Ohio rivalry the University of Michigan and Ohio State University come to mind. There is an older rivalry that started back in 1787. The University of Michigan and Ohio State football teams first met in 1897. The rivalry between the two teams really started in 1918 when the two teams have met every year since except for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO