Monday June 13, 2022

Mountain lions (cougars, pumas, and more) are among the top predators that live in the United States. These powerful, majestic creatures once lived across much of the country but have since been killed or pushed out of most of it. Still, these resilient animals reside in secluded areas across the United States, with current data suggesting they may even be returning to their historical regions! Today, we are going to explore the 15 US states that have mountain lions, plus a few others that may have some. Let’s get started!

ANIMALS ・ 15 DAYS AGO