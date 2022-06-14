ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox-Three key races in South Carolina, Nevada midterm primaries

By Syndicated Content
Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Voters in South Carolina and Nevada will pick candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices in primaries on Tuesday, testing former President Donald Trump’s power over the Republican Party ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Maine and North Dakota also hold nomination...

The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney is 28 POINTS behind her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman: 70% of Republican Rep's party's voters in Wyoming view her unfavorably as she faces an uphill battle to keep her seat

Another congressional term for Liz Cheney is looking less and less likely as Republicans in her home state of Wyoming continue to turn on her after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and joined the Democrat-led select committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. Just 28 percent of Wyoming Republican...
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Primetimer

Alyssa Farah Griffin Warns a 'Red Wave is Coming' After Midterm Primaries

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Alyssa Farah Griffin put on her prognosticator hat Wednesday morning as she warned The View's co-hosts that "a red wave is coming" ahead of the midterms. After Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry knocked off incumbent Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina in Tuesday's Republican primary, Griffin, a former Trump official herself, ruefully predicted that the Republican ticket will be dominated by "people who deny that the election was even won by Joe Biden."
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control

Adam Laxalt is one of Nevada's most prominent Republicans, someone who has already won statewide office and attracted support from both former President Donald Trump and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.Yet in the final weeks before Tuesday's U.S. Senate primary, Nevada's former attorney general has faced a surprisingly spirited challenge from Sam Brown. A retired Army captain and Purple Heart recipient, Brown has appeared before swelling crowds drawn to his profile as a political outsider. He bolstered his campaign with strong fundraising numbers, particularly among small-dollar donors who often represent the party's grassroots.Regardless of the outcome, Brown's late-stage inroads...
NEVADA STATE
PBS NewsHour

2022 Nevada Primary Election Results

In the Nevada primaries Tuesday, an establishment favorite with former president Donald Trump’s endorsement is facing a tougher than expected challenge for the U.S. Senate. Trump has backed former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt for the U.S. Senate and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo for governor. Just how well they do on Tuesday will gauge the potency of a Trump endorsement, which has delivered mixed results this midterm campaign season.
NEVADA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin Advances in Alaska House Special Election

Sarah Palin has moved on in an all-party primary election for Alaska’s open and only seat in the U.S. House, the Associated Press reported late Wednesday. The former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate was among a field of 48 candidates vying for one of four spots on the general election ranked-choice ballot to replace the late Rep. Don Young, who died in March after serving as the state’s congressman for 49 years. Nick Begich, a Republican businessman, and Al Gross, an independent, also advanced. The fourth runoff spot had yet to be called on Wednesday night. With more than 130,000 votes counted, Palin had cruised to 28.3 percent of the vote after former President Donald Trump lent her his support in April. “Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down,” Trump said in a statement, “and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First.”
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Laxalt’s Nevada win sets up fierce race for Senate control

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who has embraced lies about the 2020 election, won the Republican nomination for a pivotal Nevada Senate seat, fending off a challenge from a political newcomer and setting up what will likely be a fierce and costly race against incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, one of the most endangered Democrats in an evenly divided Senate.
NEVADA STATE

