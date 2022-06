SAN ANTONIO — First responders are working to contain a massive brush fire on the south side Friday morning. Firefighters were called out to the 10500 block of Roosevelt near Villa Coronado Park around 7 p.m. Thursday night for reports of a large fire. Crews worked through the night to get the blaze under control, which covered about 200 acres of land.

