The experience of dizziness happens to many people in their lifetime. But there is a specific condition that is the cause of at least 20 percent of vertigo cases and it is called benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV). This condition causes the world to start spinning, it can last from a few minutes to a few months until it eventually fades on its own. The resulting nausea, dizziness, and light-headedness are debilitating to people who get it and can stop people from working and doing normal activities. But the root of the problem may be your ear crystals.

