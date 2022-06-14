Blair Oaks Board of Education to hold public comment on transgender student policy

WARDSVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Blair Oaks Board of Education plans to discuss the school district's transgender student policy at a meeting Tuesday night.

Board members expect to review Policy 2115 during the meeting, according to the agenda. The policy outlines transgender students' use of restrooms, participation on athletic teams, and other related topics.

"The Board of Education believes that all students are entitled to a quality education in a safe environment," states the policy. "This belief extends to transgender students, that is, students who self-identify with a gender that is different from their biological sex."

Under the policy, students who identify as transgender can change their names and pronouns to more closely match their gender identity once a year. The school district will also designate a gender-neutral bathroom in each building with appropriate signage.

All students, regardless of gender identity, will have the option to use a gender-neutral restroom, the restroom designated for their gender, or their self-identified gender.

In sports and other activities, the school district must follow regulations from the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHAA).

The regulations for transgender students receiving hormone treatment, according to MSHSAA are:

Trans males (female to male) may compete on a boys’ team but is no longer eligible to

compete on a girls’ team. Trans females (male to female) may continue to compete on a boys’ team, but may not

compete on a girls’ team until one year of documented medical hormone treatment and/or

suppression is completed. To maintain eligibility, a trans female student will thereafter

provide medical documentation that the appropriate hormones are being maintained.

The Blair Oaks Board of Education is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the intermediate school gym and library.

