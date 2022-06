A 47-year-old Beloit man, free on bail in a drug overdose death case, has been arrested again on new charges. Janesville police report finding cocaine, Fentanyl, and marijuana while searching a northeast side residence Tuesday night. Police say officers witnessed David Steptoe violating his bond restrictions and arrested him for Possession of THC. As a result of the arrest, the Janesville Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant. Authorities say Steptoe’s arrest is a result of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity at a residence in the 3600 block of LaMancha Drive. Steptoe is back in the Rock County jail awaiting an initial court appearance on the new charges.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO