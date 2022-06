While e-bikes are the go-to for traversing the city in the summer, using an electric scooter is a great alternative that doesn’t take up nearly as much room. The Segway Ninebot S-max self-balancing electric scooter has a range of over 23 miles and doesn’t use a single drop of gas or oil to function. It’s on sale at a 2022 low of $1,002 right now on Amazon, making today a great time to pick one up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO