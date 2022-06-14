ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSBS

Really? Massachusetts’ Favorite Pet for 2022 Isn’t Cats or Dogs?

By Jesse Stewart
WSBS
WSBS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Believe it or not, I never had a cat or dog for a pet, however, when I was growing up in the northern Berkshires, I was primarily surrounded by dogs as many of my neighbors and relatives had dogs that would come over to my house. Back then, and I'm not...

wsbs.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Dozens of rescued beagles going up for adoption

BOSTON - Dozens of beagles are now in Massachusetts and looking for new homes after they were rescued from an out-of-state breeding facility, two local animal shelters say.The Northeast Animal Shelter and the MSPCA said 76 beagles have been saved from the facility that was being used for research, and they are asking for donations to bring 20 more back to Massachusetts this weekend."These dogs were living in confined and unsanitary conditions with little to no socialization with people," the Northeast Animal Shelter said in a statement. "Our focus now is ensuring all of them have the chance for a happy life, and will be cherished and loved by a family in a way they would never have been without intervention."The rescued dogs are responding well, the shelter said, and some have already been placed into new homes. Two of the beagles have since given birth, so 13 more puppies will also be looking for forever families.More adoption information on the beagles can be found at mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/adopt.
BOSTON, MA
wwnytv.com

Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A woman in Massachusetts is expecting quadruplets, but her story is even rarer because they’re actually two sets of identical twins. Ashley Ness was shocked when she found out she was pregnant at a routine doctor’s appointment the Friday before Valentine’s Day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

Five Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

Many people would agree that a juicy burger is the perfect comfort food. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food and highly processed food on a daily basis, it's absolutely fine to have it from time to time, if you enjoy this kind of food. After all, it's all about balance. However, it's important to choose high quality ingredients even when you eat processed food. That's why it's recommended to have a burger at a well respected restaurant instead of going to a fast food chain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Massachusetts#Guinea Pigs#Pets#Dogcentral Org
97.5 WOKQ

The 30 Most Amazing Birds Found in New Hampshire

Birding throughout the world has become increasingly popular. Specifically in New Hampshire, it is one of the most popular hobbies of Granite Staters. "New Hampshire is a good state to bird because we have forests, mountains, and the coast," said avid birder and good friend of mine, Eric Conte. "It is a diverse environment and a lot of migratory birds come up for the summer and leave for the fall."
ANIMALS
WCAX

Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Mass. Bay Brewing Company, which produces Harpoon IPA, has acquired Long Trail Brewing Company. The two CEOs announced Friday Mass. Bay will continue to operate the Long Trail Riverside Pub...
WINDSOR, VT
WSBS

Beware: Aggressive Coyotes are Becoming More Common in Massachusetts

The last time I saw a coyote was at the radio station (WSBS) in Great Barrington. I looked out the window and saw one in the backfield. That was probably about five or six years ago. I have definitely heard coyotes more than actually seeing them, especially when visiting my in-laws, particularly in the summer. They live in a rural area of Berkshire County and I do remember times when we would be sitting around their fires toasting marshmallows and we would hear howling off in the distance. The howls were really prevalent on those mid-summer nights. Below is an example that a user posted on YouTube which is similar to the type of howling we heard around those fires albeit this video has a lot more howling activity compared to what I have heard.
WCVB

Massachusetts woman's effort inspires 4-way kidney swap

BOSTON — For anyone in need of a kidney transplant, the wait can be excruciating. The COVID-19 pandemic has only complicated the process of the life-saving procedure. But one Massachusetts woman's kindness saved more than one life through her efforts to help. Eric Jenson has always been pretty active....
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

6 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

If you happen to live in Massachusetts then you know that there are many great places around that you can visit on a weekend getaway. From beautiful beaches, to charming towns or stunning hiking trails, there are many places and activities to choose from, depending on how you like to spend your free time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Vote: Where’s the best place to get ice cream in Massachusetts?

Tell us your favorite shop and what to order. With summer almost officially here, it’s time to think about some serious things like ice cream. We know that Bostonians are experts at naming their favorite flavors, toppings, and the ultimate question: What’s the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts?
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

6 underrated beaches in Massachusetts

While most people would choose to spend their holidays in South Carolina, Florida or North Carolina, the beaches in Massachusetts are just as beautiful. And the best part about it? Definitely not as crowded. To prove it, I've put together a list of six amazing beaches in Massachusetts that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area. In fact, you can even plan a week-long vacation here, with your family and children or a group of close friends, for example.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westobserver.com

Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Did You Know Monday Is A Federal Holiday in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Have You Seen an Increase of Bears in Massachusetts This Year?

Part of living in western Massachusetts is enjoying the beauty of the Berkshire Mountains, the sounds, the views, and of course the wildlife. Residing in Massachusetts, even if you live in a more heavily settled, residential area, means animals in their natural habitat are still surrounding us. Cute cuddle ones, sometimes annoying ones, and sometimes big burly ones. This brings us to our old friend, the black bear.
i95 ROCK

Cottontail Rabbits are Thriving in Connecticut

Have you noticed that there are a hell of a lot of rabbits around Western Connecticut lately? We have a cute one living outside our place in Torrington, and there's a family living behind the radio station here in Brookfield. I originally wanted to call this article 'Rabbits are &*#@ing...
TORRINGTON, CT
Alina Andras

Six Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to what kind of food most Americans prefer to enjoy when they are dining out, steak is probably among the most common choices. Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, sometimes it is nice to just go out and share a nice meal with a loved one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Where to find strawberry festivals this weekend

June is peak strawberry season in New England, and with nice weather on tap for Saturday and Sunday, it'll be the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the bright red fruit.We've compiled a list of farms and communities in Massachusetts that are holding strawberry festivals this weekend. Click on the links below for more information.Wilson Farm (Lexington)June 17-19"A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!"Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg)June 18-19"Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax."Connors Farm (Danvers)June...
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy