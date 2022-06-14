Morning Headlines with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union

At their final debate before the primary, the three New York Democratic gubernatorial candidates sparred on NBC Thursday night. On the eve of 10 days of early voting in the June 28 Democratic primary, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams traded criticism and made their closing arguments.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO