Morning Headlines with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union

New York State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner is running for reelection. The Democrat from the 113th Assembly District has represented portions of Saratoga and Washington Counties for four terms. In a rematch of 2020, Woerner is facing Republican Dave Catalfamo in November to represent a newly drawn district. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack...
At their final debate before the primary, the three New York Democratic gubernatorial candidates sparred on NBC Thursday night. On the eve of 10 days of early voting in the June 28 Democratic primary, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams traded criticism and made their closing arguments.
A new Siena College poll out today takes New Yorkers' pulse on guns, crime, abortion and Governor Kathy Hochul. Less than two weeks from primary day, the Siena College Research Institute survey of registered New York voters finds strong support for stricter gun control measures. Poll spokesman Steve Greenberg:. "More...
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the latest hearing of the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, President Joe Biden's attempts to tamp down inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard...
After the supermarket shooting in Buffalo and the massacre of schoolchildren in Texas, Albany County is working to craft a new domestic terrorism policy. In mid-May Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order directing counties to develop a plan to address violent domestic terrorism. “I'm now requiring every county...
A new poll shows strong support for recent actions by Governor Kathy Hochul and the legislature to strengthen New York’s gun laws and provide additional protections for people seeking abortions. Earlier this month, Hochul and the Democratic-led Senate and Assembly reacted to mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas,...
On Wednesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed new health advisory levels for two pervasive PFAS compounds. The federal agency recommended health advisory levels of .004 parts per trillion for PFOA and .02 for PFOS. Those levels are far below EPA’s current health guidance level of 70 parts per trillion...
