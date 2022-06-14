ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Baton Rouge Parish, LA

West BR deputies unite with nonprofit to fulfill fallen deputy’s dream

By Paula Jones
 5 days ago

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO) worked alongside a nonprofit to help fulfill the dream of a deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

The Deputy Jeremy Triche Fallen Hero Foundation was created in honor of St. John the Baptist Parish Deputy Jeremy Triche who was killed on August 16, 2012.

As a K-9 officer, Triche had the goal of providing more infrastructure and support to the K-9s who work alongside their fellow officers, courageously facing the challenging and life-threatening situations that every officer on the force faces.

The Foundation is a nonprofit that does exactly this by providing training to both officers and their K-9 partners as well as the equipment necessary for daily operations, in addition to providing bulletproof vests and medical care for the K-9s.

WBRSO used the first weekend in June to participate in a cooking event with the Foundation.

Image Credit: WBRSO

On its official Facebook page , the WBRSO said, “What a weekend! We were blessed to cook and be a part of this great event.”

theadvocate.com

Latest Baton Rouge homicide victim is 50-year-old man shot along Thomas Delpit Drive

Baton Rouge police say a 50-year-old man was found shot dead at a home on Thomas H. Delpit Drive near its intersection with Garfield Street. Detectives are investigating the death of Jeffery Follins, who lived in the 2700 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive. Police say Follins was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds just after sunset Thursday evening and died at the scene about two blocks west of McKinley High School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
