ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Heat Advisory continues Wednesday, scattered evening storms

By Brian Gotter
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFsiW_0gA7UYUb00

The City of Milwaukee has issued a Heat Health Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, as the National Weather Service forecasts a Heat Index as high as 105.

What a difference a warm front makes. We were at least 30 degrees warmer today, and that is not factoring in the thick humidity. Today's high was 98 in Milwaukee...the record is 101 from 1987. The heat index this afternoon was close to 110...in the shade. Tonight remains clear and very humid with temps in the mid 80s by 10pm, and mid to upper 70s by morning. The normal high is 76, and that is the temp we wake up to Wednesday morning. Wednesday is another hot, hazy, humid day with highs in the mid 90 and indices over 105. The Heat Advisory continues until 8pm Wednesday for all of SE Wisconsin. A cold front moves into the state late in the afternoon with severe storms likely to the north and then moving in SE Wisconsin after 7pm. We are under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for severe storms late in the evening with large hail and damaging winds being the main concerns.

Behind that front, we stay windy and very warm with highs in the mid 80s, but the humidity will take a nose dive and be very comfortable. Friday is a great day with sunshine, dry air and highs in the 70s in Milwaukee to mid 80s inland. Saturday is even cooler thanks t a NE breeze. Milwaukee will be 72 and the inland areas in the upper 70s. We warm back up into the 80s on Father's Day, and back into the 90s on Monday and Tuesday with little to no rain.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy
Low: 75
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNES: Partly cloudy, windy, hot and humid with scattered evening t'storms
High: 95
Wind: SW 15-25 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warm with less humidity
High: 86
Wind: W 15-30 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity...great day
High: 75 Lakefront...84 Inland
Wind: NW/NE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful
High: 70 Lakefront...77 Inland
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm
High: 79 Lakefront...87 Inland
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtmj.com

Prepare for extreme heat today; severe storms tonight

If you thought yesterday was hot, expect around the same temperatures throughout the day today and then prepare for potential severe storms to roll through this evening. At 98 degrees, yesterday was the hottest Milwaukee day in 10 years. We’ll see the 90’s again today, but not quite as high. However, the heat may not be the only extreme weather we have to worry about today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milwaukee, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands of Alliant Energy customers without power in Wisconsin following storms

OAKDALE, Wis. — Nearly 17,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power after a powerful line of severe thunderstorms moved through Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. As of 11:50 p.m., Alliant Energy’s outage map showed more than 900 customers in Columbia County are without power. Nearly 1,300 are without electricity in Marquette County, and another nearly 450 are in the dark in Dodge...
OAKDALE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Air Conditioning
WISN

After another day, searchers have found no sign of missing men

MILWAUKEE — After a full day of searching, there is still no sign of the two men who went into rushing water Monday to save a 10-year-old boy. "We have covered every accessible portion of this river (Kinnickinnic) from 31st and KK to the lake four times today — on foot, on a boat, anyway we could get to it, we have covered those areas. We have had no luck in that search today," Milwaukee fire Chief Aaron Lipski said Wednesday evening.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
seehafernews.com

Golf Ball-Sized Hail Does Damage In Oconomowoc

People living in Oconomowoc spent the weekend cleaning up and assessing the damage after tons of hail was dumped on the city during a storm. Witnesses say some of the hail was golf ball-sized. Vehicles parked outside suffered dents and broken glass. The hail also destroyed some gardens and flowers...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WISN

Bodies of 2 missing men pulled from KK River Thursday morning

MILWAUKEE — The bodies of the two men who were missing in the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee were found Thursday morning, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said. "One thing we have observed is a very close-knit and strong community, and we are hopeful and offer our support that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee drainage tunnel search ends; bodies recovered near SkipperBud's

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday, June 16 confirmed the bodies of two missing men were recovered from the Kinnickinnic River. One man's body was found by a citizen near SkipperBud's late Thursday morning. The second man was found in debris near the north wall of the Kinnickinnic River near 1st and Becher a short time later.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oconomowoc golf ball-sized hail destroys roofs

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Neighbors in Oconomowoc are assessing the damage of the hail storm Friday, June 10. One company said roofs need to be replaced as a result of the damage. "It looked like there were golf balls all over the driveway," said Nick Prindle. The storm left a trail...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 sucked into Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th & Loomis

MILWAUKEE - A child, 11, and two Milwaukee men, 34, and 37, were sucked into a Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th and Loomis Monday evening, June 13. As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, they had not been found. According to police and fire officials, a witness indicated an 11-year-old boy slipped...
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy