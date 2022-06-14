Heat Advisory continues Wednesday, scattered evening storms

The City of Milwaukee has issued a Heat Health Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, as the National Weather Service forecasts a Heat Index as high as 105.

What a difference a warm front makes. We were at least 30 degrees warmer today, and that is not factoring in the thick humidity. Today's high was 98 in Milwaukee...the record is 101 from 1987. The heat index this afternoon was close to 110...in the shade. Tonight remains clear and very humid with temps in the mid 80s by 10pm, and mid to upper 70s by morning. The normal high is 76, and that is the temp we wake up to Wednesday morning. Wednesday is another hot, hazy, humid day with highs in the mid 90 and indices over 105. The Heat Advisory continues until 8pm Wednesday for all of SE Wisconsin. A cold front moves into the state late in the afternoon with severe storms likely to the north and then moving in SE Wisconsin after 7pm. We are under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for severe storms late in the evening with large hail and damaging winds being the main concerns.

Behind that front, we stay windy and very warm with highs in the mid 80s, but the humidity will take a nose dive and be very comfortable. Friday is a great day with sunshine, dry air and highs in the 70s in Milwaukee to mid 80s inland. Saturday is even cooler thanks t a NE breeze. Milwaukee will be 72 and the inland areas in the upper 70s. We warm back up into the 80s on Father's Day, and back into the 90s on Monday and Tuesday with little to no rain.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy

Low: 75

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNES: Partly cloudy, windy, hot and humid with scattered evening t'storms

High: 95

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warm with less humidity

High: 86

Wind: W 15-30 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity...great day

High: 75 Lakefront...84 Inland

Wind: NW/NE 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful

High: 70 Lakefront...77 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm

High: 79 Lakefront...87 Inland

Wind: S 10-20 mph

