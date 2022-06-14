ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

 5 days ago
The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have tumbled after the major crypto lender Celsius halted all withdrawals citing “extreme market conditions."

It is the second collapse of a part of the crypto world in the last two months.

The stablecoin Terra imploded in early May, erasing tens of billions of dollars worth of value in a matter of hours.

Bitcoin was trading at roughly $23,400 Monday afternoon, down more than 16% in the past day.

Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency, was down more than 20%.

STOCKS
