ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodiak, AK

Last Day Fishing in Kodiak Alaskabefore M9ving to Hawaii

Kodiak Daily Mirror
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was the last fishing trip in Kodiak Alaska before...

www.kodiakdailymirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
959theriver.com

My last post about Alaska. For now.

Hi, Leslie in for Mitch once again and I know I’ve talked a lot about my trip to Alaska. Honestly, I wasn’t really looking forward to it. I love to travel, and I love to experience different cultures. Alaska is part of the United states, so I didn’t realize just how different from the rest of the country it was going to be.
ALASKA STATE
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Koniag picnic in Anchorage brings islanders together

In 1971, U.S. president Richard Nixon signed the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act into law. The Act conveyed 45.5 million acres of Alaska ancestral land to village and regional Native corporations, including Koniag Inc., which includes shareholders of the Kodiak archipelago. Koniag is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. In...
KODIAK, AK
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Mildred “Millie” T. Sugita

Anchorage resident Mildred “Millie” T. Sugita, 82 died on May 2, 2022, at Maple Springs of Wasilla. A private memorial service will take place at the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii. Mrs. Sugita was born on April 15, 1940, in Hilo, Hawaii. She graduated from Hilo High School...
KODIAK, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
City
Kodiak, AK
State
Hawaii State
Kodiak, AK
Lifestyle
brides.com

The Best Honeymoon Hotels in Alaska

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Alaska, the Final Frontier, is a bucket-list destination for a reason. For one thing, it’s out there—as in not exactly easy to get to. It’s also not as much of a year-round destination as many other locales, and many properties close for a period in the winter. Since it’s a far-flung destination for so many, a trip to the Northwest extremity of North America can be expensive, but unlike other honeymoon spots like Hawaii or the Caribbean, its less-trodden existence means it never really feels overcrowded with tourists (outside of cruise ports), even in high season.
ALASKA STATE
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Special olympian returns with medals to show and stories to tell

With four shiny, gigantic medals dangling from her neck, Amy Canavan walked into the Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport terminal with a smile that spread from check to check. She had a reason to be giddy. Canavan arrived back on the island on Wednesday after winning three silvers and a...
KODIAK, AK
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Immanuel Gerhard Bergee

Immanuel Gerhard Bergee, 81, of Spanaway, Washington, but forever of Kodiak, Alaska, passed away on June 7 from complications of a stroke that he suffered on June 5. Bergee was born in Greenbush, Minnesota, in 1941 to Idella Luetta (Moe) and Rev. Gerhard Theodore Immanuel Bergee. A few years later, after the family moved to Shelby, Montana, his brother Paul was born.
KODIAK, AK
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Life Hack: Alaska land auctions underway

The Department of Natural Resources has opened the 2022 Alaska State Land Auction, Offering #493, which includes 186 road-accessible and remote parcels from Prince of Wales Island to the Interior. “Alaskans feel a powerful connection with their land, and there is something special about owning a piece of property where...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Island#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Get Out
kinyradio.com

Sealaska shareholder committee endorses removing blood quantum requirement

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Native corporation Sealaska has said that the Shareholder Participation Committee, when it met the week of June 6 in Juneau, overwhelmingly approved a resolution in support of the removal of blood quantum from their eligibility requirements. Sealaska shareholders will decide this month whether applicants should have...
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Mid-June already? Enjoy Alaska’s summer!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fire crews and communities in Southwest Alaska are still dealing with a continuing tundra fire — the East Fork Fire — as we head into the middle of the month of June. Southwest winds are pushing the fire north, with smoke drifting with the winds.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
ktoo.org

Smoke from Alaska wildfires reaches Southeast

Communities across Southeast Alaska woke up to hazy skies on Wednesday. “It is actually the wildfire smoke from all those big fires over in southwest Alaska,” says meteorologist Edward Liske with the National Weather Service in Juneau. “The Anchorage area and the Fairbanks area have been dealing with that smoke for the last several days, and it’s finally getting blown over into our area of the woods.”
JUNEAU, AK
midnightsunak.com

Alaska’s witness signature requirement hasn’t helped catch fraud, but it has stopped thousands of votes from being counted

Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Internal emails uncover questions surrounding maker of X-Lite guardrails, found installed throughout Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska’s News Source investigation into alleged safety issues surrounding the X-Lite guardrail found there are hundreds of these guardrails installed in Alaska. Some lawsuits claim the manufacturer knowingly withheld information about design defects. For nearly six years, Steve Eimers has been on a mission to expose what he calls “deadly dangers” associated with these guardrails. He claims his daughter died because her car crashed into an X-Lite, however, the X-Lite guardrail’s manufacturer maintains their product is safe.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

A severe drought has returned to Alaska for the first time since 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain has been hard to come by and that continues to be the ongoing story for much of the state. The newest drought monitor is once again showing an expansion of the moderate drought and a new severe drought that’s occurring in parts of the Susitna Valley. While daily mountain showers have been occurring over the mountains, we’ll need several days of rainfall to alleviate any drought conditions across the state. Until then, the drought will continue to play a huge role in wildfires across the state, which has burned nearly 900,000 acres thus far.
ALASKA STATE
Hot 104.7

You Could Wait Out Doomsday In a Fancy Bunker in South Dakota

South Dakota may not have creepy crawlies like they do in Australia. But, there are a fair amount of snakes to be found here. A few can be found in the Black Hills, some enjoy life on the west-river plains and several are concentrated in the southeastern part of the state along the Missouri River.
POLITICS
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy Announces Three Judicial Appointees

June 16, 2022 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced three appointees to the Alaska Superior Court. The judges were selected from a list of individuals nominated by the Alaska Judicial Council. Anchorage Superior Court. Ian Wheeles has been an Alaska resident for 39½ years and has...
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy