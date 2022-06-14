SC primary election updates: Vote counting wraps up late into the night

The votes are officially in for the 2022 South Carolina primary elections. Now, for the results.

Who will win the Democratic primary for governor and face Gov. Henry McMaster in November? Will Superintendent Molly Spearman’s endorsement be enough to carry Kathy Maness to the general election? Which incumbent will find success in a Lower Richland House district that was merged because of the 2020 census?

Stick with The State tonight as we update you on all the local and statewide race results.