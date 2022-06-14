ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

SC primary election updates: Vote counting wraps up late into the night

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npQjO_0gA7SfnE00

The votes are officially in for the 2022 South Carolina primary elections. Now, for the results.

Who will win the Democratic primary for governor and face Gov. Henry McMaster in November? Will Superintendent Molly Spearman’s endorsement be enough to carry Kathy Maness to the general election? Which incumbent will find success in a Lower Richland House district that was merged because of the 2020 census?

Stick with The State tonight as we update you on all the local and statewide race results.

Comments / 5

Related
WBTW News13

South Carolina runoff elections set for June 28

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The results of the June 14 primaries were certified Friday, and several runoff elections are now set for June 28. Following is a list of races across the state that are going to a runoff: Statewide: U.S. Senate – Democratic State Superintendent of Education – Republican County races: Allendale Sheriff – […]
ELECTIONS
Aiken Standard

Over three-quarters of Aiken Republicans say they want partisan school board elections

Over 76% of the Aiken County Republicans think school board members should have to declare a political party when they run for office. The S.C. Republican Party asked people voting in its primary three advisory questions to determine the party's platform going forward. The second of these three questions asked voters if school board candidates should be able to run as a political party candidate rather than as a non-partisan candidate.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

SC Primary Election candidates object to certification of results; cite 'serious' problems

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of candidates who took part in South Carolina's 2022 Primary Elections are objecting the certification of the results from June 14. Bob Musselwhite, who ran as a Republican candidate for governor, and Lauren Martel, who ran as a Republican candidate for attorney general, both say they have received "complaints from numerous sources on how many very serious problems occurred in the election cycle."
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
wkdzradio.com

Lyon County Native Wins Primary Election For South Carolina Governor’s Seat

A Lyon County native is one step closer to becoming the first Democrat elected South Carolina governor in 23 years. Joe Cunningham beat four other challengers in Tuesday’s primary election. He received about 56% of the vote, including wins in the state’s largest cities of Charleston and Columbia. His next closest challenger received 31%.
LYON COUNTY, KY
wfxb.com

South Carolina Primary Elections Held Yesterday

The South Carolina Primary Elections were held yesterday. Governor McMaster won the Republican nomination and will face off against Democrat Joe Cunningham in the Fall. Russell Fry won the House District 7 Republican seat, beating out Tom Rice and the other candidates. He was endorsed by former President Trump, Rice was endorsed by former House Speaker Paul Ryan and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. In Horry County, Mark Lazarus will face off against Johnny Gardner in a run-off election that will be held on June 28th.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WYFF4.com

County council race in South Carolina ends in exact tie

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — A county council race in South Carolina ended in an exact tie. Each candidate in the Democratic primary for Greenwood County Council District Three race got 157 votes. Incumbent Melissa Spencer faced challenger Johanna Bishop. The Greenwood Elections Office said the next steps include counting...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Republican Primary#Election Local#Democratic Primary
WWAY NewsChannel 3

South Carolina school Brookland-Cayce High gets warning about graduation needs

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — State officials say a South Carolina high school has been warned it could lose its accreditation if it doesn’t correct problems that allowed some students to graduate without meeting requirements. The South Carolina Education Department says Brookland-Cayce High School also allowed some students to...
CAYCE, SC
The Post and Courier

Turnout shows even Tom Rice's neighbors chose Russell Fry over him in GOP primary blowout

MYRTLE BEACH — When the dust finally cleared in South Carolina's 7th Congressional District primary, not even Tom Rice's neighbors voted to keep him in Congress. Faced with the prospect of losing his seat over his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, Rice was shellacked in the June 14th GOP primary, losing to S.C. House Majority Whip Russell Fry by a more than 25-point margin in a seven-way race many expected to go to a runoff.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WYFF4.com

South Carolina primary updates

Polls are closed in South Carolina for the primary election. ****CLICK HERE FOR FULL RESULTS WHEN THE POLLS CLOSE AT 7 P.M. AND CONTINUOUS UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT****
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
3K+
Followers
406
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy