Kingston, NY

Fun New Gift Shop Opens in Uptown Kingston

By Robyn Taylor
 5 days ago
I love walking around Uptown Kingston. It’s full of quaint little shops and restaurants. Like other areas. Uptown Kingston has had its ups and downs over the past few years. A lot of the downs have been due to the covid pandemic. But things are bouncing back. I...

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Another Business Announces it’s Leaving Once Popular Hudson Valley Mall

Back in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s, this was the place to be, but today not so much. Having first moved into the Hudson Valley in the early 90s I was lucky enough to remember when the Hudson Valley Mall in the Kingston, NY area was THE place to go shopping. Before the explosion of online shopping, if you needed something, clothes, electronics, even haircuts, whatever it was you went to the mall.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

End of an Era: Fishkill, NY Area Bar Sold

Owners of a popular Fishkill area bar have sold the business after a successful 15-year run. If you're having a discussion about popular biker bars in the Hudson Valley, in particular Dutchess County, you most definitely will hear the name Fast Eddie's come up. Fast Eddie's has been a Fishkill, NY institution for the biker community since 2008. Eddie and Moi LaBounty have been a fixture in the community since the opening of the popular spot at 50 Elm St. Always giving back, the LaBounty's have always been known for their generosity, hosting annual charity events each year at the bar, and donating all proceeds to worthwhile causes.
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

7 Great Places to Learn to Knit and Crochet in Hudson Valley, NY

Have you ever wanted to learn how to knit or crochet? I think a lot of people want to learn this skill. When I was like 7 or 8, my grandmother showed me how to crochet, but don't think that I could do anything other than make a very long chain at this point. Wouldn't it be great to have someone sit down with you and explain how to make something? How to read a pattern?
HUDSON, NY
City
Business
Lifestyle
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

AutoCamp Catskill Sets Up Camp in Saugerties, NY

Looking to get away and feel like you're in the middle of the forest camping while still staying close to home? Head out to Ulster County this summer, AutoCamp Catskill is officially opened for business. The Ulster Regional Chamber of Commerce shared photos from the ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week.
SAUGERTIES, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Restaurant Impossible Coming to Hudson Valley

Popular reality tv show Restaurant: Impossible returns to the Hudson Valley, with a stop scheduled in Middletown next week. Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible has seen its share of visits to the Hudson Valley over the years. Hudson Valley visits have included filming on rt 9 in Wappingers Falls at Joe Willy's Seafood House and Chianti Cow in Port Jervis (Orange County). Well, Chef Robert Irvine and the crew will be returning to Orange County next week, and they are looking for workers and guests to eat.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Music in the Parks, Movies under the Stars return to Kingston

Music in the Parks and Movies under the Stars will return in 2022. The City of Kingston’s popular outdoor summer entertainment series returns with events featuring established and emerging local performers. For two special events, the concerts will be paired with Movies under the Stars for a double-header of family entertainment. All events are free and open to the public.
KINGSTON, NY
Lifestyle
Retail
Economy
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

City of Poughkeepsie Announces Multiple Juneteenth Celebration Events

This Sunday, June 19th is Juneteenth, which is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement, and emphasis on reflection and rejoicing. Its growing popularity signifies a major shift in the culture, highlighting the level of maturity and dignity that has been long over due in America. Frankly, I didn't learn what Juneteenth was until high school. The holiday strives to bring people together of all races, nationalities, and religions to truthfully acknowledge a period in our history that shaped and continues to influence our society today.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

When Are The Outdoor Concerts At West Point New York

They are back and have planned a full season of concerts. You know it's summer in the Hudson Valley when the West Point Band announces their Trophy Point Season Schedule. For the past two years, the schedule was affected by COVID-19 be this year the West Point Band is back and ready to fill our summer with music.
WEST POINT, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Besides Samuel Morse, Who Else Lived at the Locust Grove Estate?

Growing up in Poughkeepsie, I would constantly pass the Locust Grove estate. I have been there for holiday events, field trips, and more. Besides being called Locust Grove, I hear it also referred to as the "Samuel Morse House." Though his time at the estate was impactful, what if I told you he spent some of the least amounts of time on the property? Locust Grove has seen many residents over the years, and many more important than you may realize.
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

