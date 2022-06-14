ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, OH

Heat index expected to top 110 degrees Wednesday: Heat Advisory issued for all of Northeast Ohio

WKYC
WKYC
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND — As we prepare for some extremely hot weather across the region, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all of Northeast Ohio. The advisory, which is in effect Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., indicates that heat index values will top...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 6

❤️ Skylar
4d ago

I don't mind the heat so much!! It's the humidity...Here comes to cranky people.. Please check on your elderly neighbors if you have any..!?

WKYC

High swim risk at Lake Erie beaches: Life-threatening wave heights, rip currents expected this weekend

CLEVELAND — Were you planning on taking a swim at one of Lake Erie’s beaches this weekend? The National Weather Service in Cleveland has a warning you need to know. “Swim risk at Lake Erie beaches will reach high by tonight [Friday] due to high wind speeds and wave heights,” the National Weather Service wrote on Facebook. “High swim risk means life-threatening wave heights and rip currents are expected.”
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Much of Northeast Ohio still under a severe thunderstorm watch until Thursday night

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches affecting several Northeast Ohio counties throughout Thursday. Alerts have made their way as far north as Ashtabula County and as far south as Holmes County, with Massillon and Millersburg among the communities expected to be hit hardest. Experts say wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour as well as 2-inch-sized hail is possible, along with heavy rain and lightening.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Watches issued for Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Watches affecting several Northeast Ohio counties. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The following counties are in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:15...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geauga County in northeastern Ohio East central Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Southern Lake County in northeastern Ohio * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chardon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Chardon, Middlefield, Burton, Chesterland, Mayfield Heights, Willoughby Hills, Highland Heights, Kirtland, Pepper Pike, Huntsburg, Mayfield, Claridon, Gates Mills, Montville, Hunting Valley, Thompson, Kirtland Hills, Waite Hill and Aquilla. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

EF-1 tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties on Monday evening, June 13th, the National Weather Service confirms. The EF-1 tornado had estimated maximum wind speeds of 105 mph and occurred at 11:33 PM. There were no injuries or fatalities. The community was left with...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Storms move through Ohio; now here comes the heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A band of thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning brought damaging winds, flooding and power outages to several parts of Ohio, but largely stayed to the south of the Cleveland area. The overnight storms did cause problems for central and western Ohio. Several counties had...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Fire erupts overnight in Cleveland's popular nightspot, the Flats

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to multiple mulch fires at 2 a.m. happening in the Flats in downtown Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. When Cleveland firefighters got to the scene,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Here are Some Glamour Shots of the St. Clair Sinkhole in Downtown Cleveland

Eastbound traffic remains closed on St. Clair Avenue between W. 6th and W. 3rd Streets after a sinkhole emerged in downtown Cleveland during a blazing hot Wednesday afternoon. Work crews with the Cleveland Water Division and Water Pollution Control, which maintains the city's sewers and storm water management systems, were on site Thursday morning assessing the damage and enlarging the hole for the purposes of repair.
CLEVELAND, OH
