Owensboro, KY

12 Vacation Bible School Camps You Don’t Want To Miss In Owensboro [LIST]

By Angel Welsh
 3 days ago
It's summer in the bible belt which means vacation bible school days are upon us. We have compiled a list of all things VBS to help your kiddo have the best summer EVER!. I remember growing up we moved around a lot and couldn't truly afford to do a lot of...

WBKR

Here’s the Lineup for Week #5 of Friday After 5 in Downtown Owensboro

It has been a miserably hot week here in Owensboro. But there's some relief in sight and that relief will be coming just in time for Week #5 of Friday After 5. After four consecutive days of high temperatures flirting with 100 degrees and Excessive Heat Warnings issued by the National Weather Service, a "cold" front is expected to move through on Friday and we're facing highs right around 90.
WBKR

Brantley Gilbert Coming to the Ford Center in Evansville, IN

I remember the first time I met and saw Brantley Gilbert live in concert. Now, I seriously can't believe it was over ten years ago, but it was. It was the summer of 2011 and Brantley came to Owensboro, KY for the Big O Music Fest Kickoff Party. And, he brought Kip Moore with him. By the way, it was that year that Brantley's "Country Must Be Country Wide" became his first #1 hit on the Billboard Country Chart.
WBKR

Oasis Tanning Salon is Closing For Good in Owensboro, Kentucky

It's a sad day for Oasis Tanning Salon customers in Owensboro. The Rice family just announced on social media they'll be closing their doors soon. Here's what we know. It's never a good day when we lose a popular local business. One that cares not only about its customers, but the entire community. It's understandable that after all these years that the family would have to step away at some point. I'm sure it wasn't an easy decision for DeeAnn, but we're happy for her! Be sure to stop by before it's too late. They'll close the salon on July 31st, 2022.
Jesus
WBKR

Fundraiser Planned in Central City, Kentucky to Honor Scottie, Meagan & Thea Flener

There has been so much loss and so much change for the Flener family over the last couple of years. Young Thea Flener passed away tragically in 2020 due to MLD. Scottie and Meagan Flener died in their Central City home during the devastating tornado outbreak in December. A fundraiser is planned to honor this beautiful family and raise awareness for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease.
WBKR

Here’s a Healthy Roasted Vegetable Recipe That Will ‘Bowl’ You Over

This looks, sounds and is delicious. Merritt Bates-Thomas, with the Green River District Health Department in Owensboro, Kentucky, is celebrating the latest "bowl" craze with a healthy recipe that you can make at home. It celebrates the fact that summer is basically "vegetable season" at the Owensboro Regional Farmer's Market and this recipe gives you the recipe to get the farm-to-table flavor.
WBKR

Indiana UPS Driver Comes To The Rescue of Stranded Motorist #AMAZING

A Jasper, Indiana UPS driver was caught being kind to a stranded motorist this past week and it's the exact kind of thing that sets a good example for the rest of us. I am generally a positive person but in the world, today people are often so busy tending to their own lives they often forget they are living right alongside others in our world. You see the BE KIND signs in everyone's yards but are we truly being intentional about following what they say.
WBKR

Past Restaurants Owensboro, Kentucky Residents Want to See Reopen

There are so many great restaurants in Owensboro, but recently we wanted to know which restaurants from the past do you miss the most. There were two great choices battling for the number one spot. Here are the Top 15 results based on your suggestions. I miss Waffle House! -...
WBKR

The Cottage Hosting A ‘Berry’ Fun Festival in Owensboro This Weekend

It's Strawberry season and a local farm stand in Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting its first Strawberry Festival and the activities look like a blast. Just a few miles from Owensboro at 6869 KY-56 you'll find the sweetest little black and white farm stand full of delicious goodies and delightful faces waiting to take your order. They are offering a new event and we are pumped about it. The first Inaugural Strawberry Festival is planned for June 11-12, 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday 11th and 9 am to 4 pm on Sunday the 12th.
WBKR

Knottsville, Kentucky Teenager Launches Baseball Hat Fundraiser for St. Jude

Gavin Howard and his family have been raising money for St. Jude for about ten years now. Their grand total so far- over $50,000 and counting. Quickly! They have become staples of the annual WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon and their story has inspired so many people in Owensboro/Daviess County and beyond. Gavin's even been featured nationally by ALSAC, the fundraising arm for St. Jude. He's a true St. Jude hero!
WBKR

4th of July Celebrations in the Owensboro Area

Do you love fireworks? Do you love spending your holidays with your friends and family? Are you looking for the perfect place to celebrate the 4th of July this year? Well, look no further, because this is your complete guide to Independence day celebrations in the Tri-State Area. Evansville, Indiana.
WBKR

Owensboro, Kentucky Christmas Parade Returns to Traditional Format

For the first time THIS DECADE, the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade will happen in downtown Owensboro AND will return in its traditional format. The COVID-19 pandemic, which seemed to postpone LIFE for a couple of years, was the reason for no parade in 2020. Last year, amid a resurgence, the parade was canceled and replaced by a "People's Christmas Parade" that happened later in the year than is typical.
WBKR

There’s a Mercy Hospital Reunion This October in Owensboro, KY

When I was in the 3rd grade, I had to get my tonsils removed and guess where I had my surgery? Somewhere in that building that's featured in the photo above. Yes! I spent a night at Mercy Hospital post-op. I vividly remember waking up from my surgery and my throat feeling really tight and raw. I also remember how quickly I realized that eating the Mercy Hospital pudding and popsicles made it feel 1000x better. I also remember getting a huge envelope of handmade cards from my classmates at Thruston Elementary. Mrs. Hayden's entire class sent me "Get Well Soon" wishes. I thought that was awesome and, honestly, my mom still has those cards in storage. She sent me a photo of them.
WBKR

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky.

