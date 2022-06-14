12 Vacation Bible School Camps You Don’t Want To Miss In Owensboro [LIST]

It's a sad day for Oasis Tanning Salon customers in Owensboro. The Rice family just announced on social media they'll be closing their doors soon. Here's what we know. It's never a good day when we lose a popular local business. One that cares not only about its customers, but the entire community. It's understandable that after all these years that the family would have to step away at some point. I'm sure it wasn't an easy decision for DeeAnn, but we're happy for her! Be sure to stop by before it's too late. They'll close the salon on July 31st, 2022.

