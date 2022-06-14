ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

Brandie Fire Update

(Yuba County, CA) – Cal Fire, in their most recent update last evening at 8:18, reported the Brandie fire in the...

krcrtv.com

1 dead after early-morning mobile home fire in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. — The CAL FIRE Butte Unit and Butte County Fire Department confirmed one person is dead after a mobile home fire early Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched at 4:15 a.m., to a fully-involved mobile home, with flames spreading to the vegetation. The home was located within the...
PARADISE, CA
kubaradio.com

Brandie Fire Fully Contained – Rancho Fire Update

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – In the Yuba County foothills, the Brandie Fire was reported fully contained by Cal Fire at 7:02 yesterday morning, with no injuries or structures damaged or destroyed. To out north, Cal Fire Tehama/Glen reported the Rancho Fire 70% contained at 593 acres at 6:22 last evening....
ENVIRONMENT
Plumas County News

Yikes! It’s going to be a while

Caltrans District 2 posted aerial photos this morning, June 16, on its Facebook page depicting the extent of damage along Highway 70 as a result of last weekend's weather and subsequent slides. The photos show not only the issues with the roadway itself, but with the hillside above it. Crews are working to remove the debris and assess the steps necessary to stabilize the area and render it safe for motorists. There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen, and it remains closed to through traffic from the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) on the east end and Jarbo Gap in Butte County on the west end.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Damages Denny’s Restaurant In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A Denny's restaurant in Roseville was damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Scene of the fire. (Credit: Roseville Fire Department) Firefighters responded to the Sunrise Avenue eatery around 1:30 a.m. and found a working fire inside. Crews quickly went on the attack and were able to contain the flames to the stove system, hood, and attic area of the restaurant. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
ROSEVILLE, CA
#Brandie Fire Update
actionnewsnow.com

Body found at a Marysville dump identified as Magalia man

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - A Magalia man has been identified after a body was found at the Recology Yuba-Sutter location in Marysville, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Ron Lamp was found dead at the facility on North Levee Road before 2 p.m. on April 26. At the...
MARYSVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person found dead at One Mile parking lot ID’d

CHICO, Calif. - The person who was found dead at One Mile in Lower Bidwell Park has been identified. The Butte County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Michael Stabolito of Live Oak was identified. Chico Police Department said someone called the police around 10:30 p.m. to report a person was...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico man killed in motorcycle crash Wednesday night

REDDING, Calif. — One man was killed when he was ejected from the motorcycle he was riding along East Avenue in Chico Wednesday night. According to CHP, officers were called to the area of East Avenue and Guynn Avenue just before 9 p.m. for a crash. Witnesses told officers...
CHICO, CA
Oroville, CA
Oregon State
Yuba County, CA
FOX40

I-5 north closed due to jackknifed big rig in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 3 reported that a jackknifed big rig has closed northbound Interstate 5 to Westbound US50 Highway connector and there is currently no estimated time of when the roadway will reopen. This is an ongoing incident and updates will be provided when more information is made available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Evacuation warnings in place for Rancho Fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Several evacuation warnings have been put in place for neighborhoods that could be affected by the Rancho Fire in the Rancho Tehama Reserve in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE. The fire is located southwest of Red Bluff. Seven zones along Rancho Tehama Road have been given evacuation warnings, according […]
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rancho Fire containment reaches 30%, remains at 700 acres

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 8:20 A.M. JUNE 14 UPDATE - Containment of the Rancho Fire has increased to 30% as the fire remains at 700 acres, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. Previous evacuation orders remain in effect. CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit reports it has destroyed 10 structures and damaged...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County Evacuation Order reduced to warning

UPDATE 8:17 P.M.: Evacuation order for Zone 531 reduced to evacuation warning. This is for residents who live on Condor Road in Oroville. Butte County, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for residents living on Condor Road in Oroville due to a wildfire burning in the area.
actionnewsnow.com

Men died from fentanyl, meth overdose at Chico's Community Park in May

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner's Office has released the cause of death after two men were found dead at the Chico Community Park last month. The autopsy report says Thomas Albritton, 53, and Corbin Clover, 49, died from an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Police responded...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Cars Involved In Crash, 1 Crashes Into Arden-Arcade Home In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A car crash involving two vehicles ended with one of them crashing into a home in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood early Friday morning. In the early hours of Friday morning, on the 1200 block of Shadowglen Road, residents were woken up by a car crashing into a home. According to a preliminary investigation by police, one of the drivers may have driven past a stop sign and hit the other car, sending it into the house. Luckily, no injuries were reported. Police are continuing to investigate.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Hwy 20 closed due to overturned tanker truck

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Highway 20 is closed between Nevada City and Interstate 80 connector due to a tanker truck that went off the road, according to Caltrans District 3. California Highway Patrol says it was notified of the collision around 11:30 a.m. CHP said the drive let rear wheels of the trailer leave […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘An Attack On Our Feelings’: Vandals Target Another Citrus Heights Small Business

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — The shattered glass and broken windows are gone, but the damage is still there. Vandals targeted the Fukumi Japanese Noodle House in Citrus Heights, smashing nine windows. Michaela Bartido showed CBS13 just how devastating the damage was. "I was sweeping inside for like an hour this morning just so people could eat safely inside," she said. Bartido said customers have offered encouragement and support. "We come here every week and it's a bad, bad thing," said customer Eric Naberrte. "They didn't do nothing wrong. They just feed the people in here. I think that's pretty bad," said customer Christian Ruiz. And we're...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

