Brandie Fire Update

Caltrans District 2 posted aerial photos this morning, June 16, on its Facebook page depicting the extent of damage along Highway 70 as a result of last weekend’s weather and subsequent slides. The photos show not only the issues with the roadway itself, but with the hillside above it. Crews are working to remove the debris and assess the steps necessary to stabilize the area and render it safe for motorists. There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen, and it remains closed to through traffic from the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) on the east end and Jarbo Gap in Butte County on the west end.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO