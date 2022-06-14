ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mudslide Closes Down Part Of State Route 70

By Name
kubaradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Butte County, CA) — A mudslide closes a part of State Route 70 in Butte...

kubaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kubaradio.com

Brandie Fire Fully Contained – Rancho Fire Update

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – In the Yuba County foothills, the Brandie Fire was reported fully contained by Cal Fire at 7:02 yesterday morning, with no injuries or structures damaged or destroyed. To out north, Cal Fire Tehama/Glen reported the Rancho Fire 70% contained at 593 acres at 6:22 last evening....
ENVIRONMENT
Plumas County News

Yikes! It’s going to be a while

Caltrans District 2 posted aerial photos this morning, June 16, on its Facebook page depicting the extent of damage along Highway 70 as a result of last weekend’s weather and subsequent slides. The photos show not only the issues with the roadway itself, but with the hillside above it. Crews are working to remove the debris and assess the steps necessary to stabilize the area and render it safe for motorists. There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen, and it remains closed to through traffic from the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) on the east end and Jarbo Gap in Butte County on the west end.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Wildfire map: Rancho Fire evacuations and perimeter, Tehama County

A wildfire that started Monday evening in Rancho Tehama burned 700 acres and destroyed 10 structures in its first few hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The Rancho Fire was reported around 4 p.m. along Rancho Tehama Road, the main road in the rural community of...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Evacuation warnings in place for Rancho Fire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Several evacuation warnings have been put in place for neighborhoods that could be affected by the Rancho Fire in the Rancho Tehama Reserve in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE. The fire is located southwest of Red Bluff. Seven zones along Rancho Tehama Road have been given evacuation warnings, according […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslide#Butte#Weather#Traffic#State Route 70#Caltrans#Jarbo Gap#Facebook
FOX40

Hwy 20 closed due to overturned tanker truck

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Highway 20 is closed between Nevada City and Interstate 80 connector due to a tanker truck that went off the road, according to Caltrans District 3. California Highway Patrol says it was notified of the collision around 11:30 a.m. CHP said the drive let rear wheels of the trailer leave […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rancho Fire containment reaches 30%, remains at 700 acres

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 8:20 A.M. JUNE 14 UPDATE - Containment of the Rancho Fire has increased to 30% as the fire remains at 700 acres, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. Previous evacuation orders remain in effect. CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit reports it has destroyed 10 structures and damaged...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico man killed in motorcycle crash Wednesday night

REDDING, Calif. — One man was killed when he was ejected from the motorcycle he was riding along East Avenue in Chico Wednesday night. According to CHP, officers were called to the area of East Avenue and Guynn Avenue just before 9 p.m. for a crash. Witnesses told officers...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

1 dead after early-morning mobile home fire in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. — The CAL FIRE Butte Unit and Butte County Fire Department confirmed one person is dead after a mobile home fire early Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched at 4:15 a.m., to a fully-involved mobile home, with flames spreading to the vegetation. The home was located within the...
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County Evacuation Order reduced to warning

UPDATE 8:17 P.M.: Evacuation order for Zone 531 reduced to evacuation warning. This is for residents who live on Condor Road in Oroville. Butte County, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for residents living on Condor Road in Oroville due to a wildfire burning in the area.
actionnewsnow.com

Lockdown lifted at CAL FIRE station north of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The lockdown at the CAL FIRE Butte County Station 41 off of Highway 99 has been lifted. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said deputies contacted a man after receiving reports that he had a shotgun and shots were fired. Deputies contacted the man who was...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person found dead at One Mile parking lot ID’d

CHICO, Calif. - The person who was found dead at One Mile in Lower Bidwell Park has been identified. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Michael Stabolito of Live Oak was identified. Chico Police Department said someone called the police around 10:30 p.m. to report a person was...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico Police find person dead in car at Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. — A person was found dead by police in Bidwell Park on Tuesday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 14, Chico Police received reports of an unresponsive person parked in the One Mile parking lot at Lower Bidwell Park. Chico Police and Fire responded and located...
CHICO, CA
kubaradio.com

Marysville Seeks Input From Local Businesses on Use of Improvement Funds

(Marysville, CA) – What to do with $100,000 in funds, provided for the economic relief of Marysville businesses? That was the question posed Wednesday, in a roundtable discussion hosted by Mimi Sanders with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Marysville Community Development Director Dan Flores. The $100,000 has been...
MARYSVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in Tehama County crash Sunday identified as domestic violence suspect

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Deputies have identified the 45-year-old man who was killed in a crash after leading a pursuit Sunday afternoon. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office 45-year-old Wesley Wilson on Red Bluff died in the crash. At about 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to the St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for...
krcrtv.com

17-year-old girl missing from Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in late May. Police say Alexia Rose Valdovinos is 5'2" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Valdovinos...
RED BLUFF, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy