MONROE, Mich. — A 38-year-old man was arrested just before midnight on Friday after allegedly shooting his wife twice at a home in Monroe, Michigan. The Monroe police department says they were called to the home in the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11:55 p.m., for an argument between a husband and wife where the husband was reportedly pointing a gun at the wife’s head.

MONROE, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO