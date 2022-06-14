Man arrested for 5th OWI after chase in Fond du Lac County

Craig W. Holtz, 41, Manitowoc, 1st degree intentional homicide on 8/20/20, Guilty plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of forty-five (45) years. That is twenty-five (25) years initial confinement, followed by twenty (20) years extended supervision, concurrent with the sentences presently being served on case no: 17 CF 111 and 14 CF 210. The defendant is not eligible for either of the prison programs. The defendant has credit for 642 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; 4) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 5) have no contact with victim’s family; 6) maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same. The restitution matter is being held open for a period of time. Court orders that the $1,000.00 cash bail on file by held until restitution is determined so that it can be applied.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO