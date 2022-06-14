ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Man arrested for 5th OWI after chase in Fond du Lac County

By WBAY news staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Montello man has been arrested for 5th offense operating while intoxicated after a chase in Fond du Lac County. The suspect was identified as Michael J. Welch, 58. On...

6/18/22 Fatal Motorcycle Accident In FDL County

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials say a 69-year-old Waupun man was killed Friday evening when his motorcycle went off Savage Road north of Heideman Road in the Town of Waupun. The initial investigation found he was heading south when he crossed over the center line and overcorrected. That caused the bike to go into a ditch where he lost control and the motorcycle overturned multiple times. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. Investigators say speed and alcohol were not factors in the accident. The County Communications Center got a call about the accident at 6:32 pm.
WAUPUN, WI
Motorcylist injured in Portage County crash

CUSTER, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured Thursday night following a two-vehicle crash in Portage County. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on County Highway J near Oak Tree Road in the town of Stockton. That location is south of Highway 10 and east of Custer. Deputies said a...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Wisconsin State
Montello, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Missing Waupaca County man, Brandon Colligan, found dead

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says a Waupaca County man reported missing last Friday was found dead. Friday night, the sheriff’s office said 26-year-old Brandon Colligan’s body was found near his home in Royalton. The sheriff’s office says no further information is...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Man dies in single ATV crash in Brown County

EATON, Wis. (WFRV) – On the evening of June 17, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the town of Eaton for a single-vehicle ATV crash. According to a release, the crash occurred in the area of Humboldt-Eaton Townline Road and Phillips Road just after 8 p.m. on Friday night.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
53-year-old man killed in single vehicle crash in the Town of Eaton

TOWN OF EATON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle crash Friday night, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened in the area of HE Townline Rd. and Phillips Rd. The man is said to have been the sole operator of an ATV.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Missing central Wisconsin man found dead Friday

WAUPACA, Wis. — A 26-year-old Waupaca County man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, the county’s sheriff’s office said Friday night. Brandon Colligan, 26, had last been seen the morning of June 10 in Stevens Point. Officials said he was meeting with a friend at a coffee shop when he left to grab something he had forgotten and never returned. The friend reported Colligan had been acting strangely at the time.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Craig W. Holtz, 41, Manitowoc, 1st degree intentional homicide on 8/20/20, Guilty plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of forty-five (45) years. That is twenty-five (25) years initial confinement, followed by twenty (20) years extended supervision, concurrent with the sentences presently being served on case no: 17 CF 111 and 14 CF 210. The defendant is not eligible for either of the prison programs. The defendant has credit for 642 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; 4) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 5) have no contact with victim’s family; 6) maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same. The restitution matter is being held open for a period of time. Court orders that the $1,000.00 cash bail on file by held until restitution is determined so that it can be applied.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
People allowed to return home after Fond du Lac gas leak

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - People are being allowed to return to their homes after a gas leak in Fond du Lac Friday afternoon. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue and Alliant Energy were on the scene of a gas leak on Ray Street between E. Merrill Ave. and Ledgeview Ave. That was a few blocks from McDermott Park and SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital.
FOND DU LAC, WI
UPDATE: Atkinson Drive to I-43 South is cleared after crash

FRIDAY 6/17/2022 – 3:06 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The on-ramp from Atkinson Drive to I-43 South is now cleared. No details were provided about the crash. Local 5 will provide details on the crash if they are made available. Original Story: Fire and EMS responding to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Manitowoc Police and Fire Respond to Another Person in Lake Michigan

An individual has been pulled from Lake Michigan in Manitowoc. While details are scarce at this time, we have confirmed that the Manitowoc Police and Fire Departments were called to the lakeside near the YMCA. The individual was reported to be unresponsive at the time of their arrival. Their current...
MANITOWOC, WI
Winnebago County road named a Rustic Road

TOWN OF CLAYTON (WLUK) -- A stretch of road between Larsen and Medina in Winnebago County is Wisconsin's newest Rustic Road. Rustic Road 123 covers Pioneer and Medina Junction roads. It's just north of Highway 10 between Fox Crossing and Fremont. It takes drivers near the site of a former rail depot, the Wiouwash and Friendship state trails and the Rat River Wildlife Area.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc teacher accused of taking secret photos of students

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Roncalli Middle School teacher is in jail, accused of secretly taking photographs of female students. Manitowoc police say Gregory Melin, 36, was arrested in Sheboygan on Wednesday, then police found inappropriate photos of students that were taken in a classroom over the past few months.
MANITOWOC, WI

