Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London is partnering with German sportswear brand Puma yet again to launch the second iteration of her “Forever Stronger 2” collection. “Forever Stronger” was inspired by London’s hometown of Los Angeles and created to honor those who persist in the face of adversity, embracing the world with unrelenting compassion and endurance. The new launch features reimagined style staples from the first iteration including the classic hoodie and T-shirts that includes cobranded designs, along...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO