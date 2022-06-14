Extreme heat and humidity today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad Cities area. You can also submit an event here. Davenport: The largest firework show in the Quad Cities, Red White and Boom is happening once again, starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Davenport and Rock Island will be shooting fireworks off from two barges in the Mississippi River.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO