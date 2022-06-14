Extreme heat and humidity today

Steamwheelers pick up a big win, topping Bismark for the third time. After a week and a half rain delay, Assumption takes two from Clinton. The game had been halted in the fourth inning with Assumption leading 3-0. QC residents learn about water quality technology at ‘QCCA Wetlands and Pond...
Steamwheelers pick up a big win, topping Bismark for the third time. First Alert Forecast - A very comfortable Saturday. Warming into next week. QC residents learn about water quality technology at ‘QCCA Wetlands and Pond Expo’. Anshu Singh said she has seen a shift in how people think...
Steamwheelers pick up a big win, topping Bismark for the third time. After a week and a half rain delay, Assumption takes two from Clinton. The game had been halted in the fourth inning with Assumption leading 3-0. First Alert Forecast - A very comfortable Saturday. Warming into next week.
Steamwheelers pick up a big win, topping Bismark for the third time. After a week and a half rain delay, Assumption takes two from Clinton. The game had been halted in the fourth inning with Assumption leading 3-0. First Alert Forecast - A very comfortable Saturday. Warming into next week.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The free Kid’s Fishing Derby is happening Saturday morning at the East Pavilion at Sunset Marina in Rock Island. The event is taking place from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Organizers say to bring a fishing pole, but everything else will be available. Kids...
WAPELLO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Wilton Beavers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, topping Wapello 9-3. Payton Ganzer was 3-3 at the plate, knocking in three runs, including two on a first inning homer. Charlotte Brown took the win on the mound, striking out 11. Wapello sophomre, Ava Boyson, had a two-run homer for the Arrows, and struck out five on the mound in relief.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island officials and Quad Cities residents celebrated the groundbreaking of a new clubhouse at the Highland Springs Golf Course. “We are really excited to break ground on this. It’s been about a 2.5-year process for fundraising and putting all the plans together,” said Todd Winter, Rock Island Parks and Recreation assistant director. “To actually see some dirt being moved is exciting.”
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - River Action’s annual “Ride the River” event is back on Father’s Day after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Online registration is open until 11 p.m. Friday at the Quad City Times. In person registration is Saturday from 9...
QUAD CITIES, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - If you’re looking to celebrate the 4th of July, here is a list of festivities in the Quad Cities area. You can also submit an event here. Davenport: The largest firework show in the Quad Cities, Red White and Boom is happening once again, starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Davenport and Rock Island will be shooting fireworks off from two barges in the Mississippi River.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wells 4 Wellness surpassed their original goal of 33 wells and is at 55 and counting. Wells 4 Wellness is a non-profit based out of Moline, that helps drill wells in Niger, Africa. “I think without water you’re hopeless. It’s not like they are stupid people,...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. Crews responded about 8:45 to the West 14th and Sturdevant streets, according to firefighters. When crews arrived at the house it was found the fire was coming out the back windows. The fire department went...
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) -Beginning Monday, June 20, 60th Avenue between Memorial Drive and 165th Street will be closed to through traffic for a culvert replacement project, according to a notice issued by Scott County Secondary Roads Department. The road may be closed for 45 working days. Iowa Bridge &...
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - QC Pride held the Unity Pride Parade Saturday afternoon in downtown Moline. Over a dozen groups participated in the parade, and free candy and beads were given out to bystanders. Some groups included the Humane Society of Scott County, Davenport Public Library, and One Human Family QCA.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bix is looking for this year’s National Anthem singer. Auditions for the position will be held on June 23 and June 30. Both are Thursdays. Callbacks will be on July 7. Both solo and group artists are invited to audition, and all auditions should...
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC)-The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce announced that the Geneseo Music Festival is returning for its 54th year with a full slate of events scheduled Friday, June 17-Sunday, June 19. The 2022 Geneseo Music Festival will offer its classic attractions, such as the improved Music Fest Art & Craft...
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - At least two cars were involved in an accident in Bettendorf Saturday afternoon. Bettendorf police responded to the multi-vehicle accident near the intersection of River Drive and 6th Street. One lane for both west and eastbound traffic was blocked on River Drive. Police say there were...
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will be hosting 30 minute “Move With the Mayor™ in different areas around the city through the summer and fall. The walks are a way for the mayor to meet residents and promote a healthy and active lifestyle. The first...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - Early Sunday morning, at approximately 1:52 a.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1300 block of 14th Street in reference to report of a gunshot victim. Two victims were found at the scene, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The 46-year-old victim has died...
SILVIS, Illinois (KWQC) - As temperatures continue to rise, officials are reminding everyone: never leave children or pets alone in a hot car. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal has already seen one of these cases. Villarreal says she charged a mother who left a 5-year-old and a 12-day-old baby in her car in the parking lot of the Silvis Walmart for 30 minutes on Thursday.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This month’s edition of ‘Real Conversations in the QC ‘ is about Juneteenth’s first official year as a federal holiday and how you can celebrate locally. In this episode, we sit down with Tracy Singleton. She is the Executive Director of the...
Comments / 0