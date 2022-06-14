W-SR Sweeps New Hampton

Thursday night on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team outscored Forest City 21-7 in 5 innings. Despite getting outhit 13 to 7 the Go-Hawks got 13 free passes to first base and freshman Nolan Foster hit his first career home run in the win. Waverly-Shell Rock is back in...
(Iowa City, IA) -- A man's hurt after crashing into a mattress while driving on Interstate-380 north of Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the man hit the mattress near Center Point around 10:15 p.m. Monday, lost control of his car, and rolled into the median. The sheriff's office says he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A North Iowa man has been arrested for stealing catalytic converters off vehicles at a property in northern Iowa. Court documents state Todd Larue, 52, of Rockford, took converters off the property this weekend in the 300 block of 5th St. in Swaledale along with taking hand tools and full gas cans.
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women accused of selling a mix of heroin and fentanyl in Cerro Gordo County have pleaded guilty. Alyssa Hudon, 34 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver heroin. Kiesha Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, has pleaded guilty to three counts of delivery of heroin.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A North Iowa man suffered possible life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office said Jessie Cassidy, 35, of Swea City, was life-flighted to MercyOne in Mason City following the crash. The motorcycle was westbound on Ash Ave., went...
A Waterloo woman has been arrested after allegedly illegally entering a house and eating food, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 32 year old Careena Schroeder was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third degree Burglary. She is accused of entering a home at 1624 Logan Avenue shortly after 4:00 in the afternoon. The resident of the home awoke from a nap to the sound of Schroeder eating food in the kitchen. Schroeder then left the home. Schroeder had allegedly entered several other buildings earlier in the day. Her bond has been set at $5,000.
WAVERLY, Iowa – Dealing drugs means a deferred judgment and a hefty fine for a Mitchell County woman. Samantha Deanne Potter, 31 of St. Ansgar and formerly of Lyle, Minnesota, has pleaded guilty in Bremer County District Court to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused mugger is pleading not guilty. Phillip John Melby, 36 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning July 26 for second-degree robbery. Police say Melby grabbed a woman the morning of May 23 in the 700 block of North Federal Avenue....
Cedar Falls, IOWA – According to Cedar Falls Public Safety, the crash occurred around 11:09 a.m. Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Hudson Road and Viking Road. Cedar Falls Police and Fire Rescue personnel responded to a report of a rollover crash involving three vehicles. The responding...
State authorities say that “Felony Lane Gangs” have been targeting families in Iowa towns. Lock your cars and hold on to your purses. A group the FBI has titled “Felony Lane Gangs” are now a concern for Iowa law enforcement. This year it's suspected that Felony...
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, June 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of an individual in the Cedar River. Crews began a search and rescue operation but did not locate anyone at that time. On Monday, Crews continued their efforts,...
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are asking for the public’s help after a shirt was left near the Cedar River’s edge. On Friday, June 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of an individual in the Cedar River. According to dispatch, a Hispanic male was spotted entering the river and leaving a shirt behind on the water’s edge.
It had to have been a sign to name Ned, well Ned. I mean it's 'written' onto his side! Look at how this adoptable cat from the Mower County Humane Society has 'NED' written along his side. Ned has had a rough couple of days at the shelter as he...
MASON CITY, Iowa – A report of a suspicious person under a bridge leads to a host of criminal charges against a northeast Iowa man. Landon Michael Franke, 25 of Dumont, was arrested just after 4 pm Thursday in the 200 block of Willowbrook Drive in Mason City. Police say they arrived to find Franke standing in the creek with a backpack. Court documents state Franke tossed the backpack into the creek and officers retrieved it.
Waterloo Police – According to the statement, this unfortunate incident occurred around 9:53 a.m. Monday morning. Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis on a report of a motor vehicle accident. The responding officers reportedly discovered that Semi and a...
