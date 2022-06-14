ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampton, IA

W-SR Sweeps New Hampton

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 5 days ago

Monday night on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team swept New Hampton on the...

kwayradio.com

kwayradio.com

W-SR Blasts Forest City; Hosts Waukon

Thursday night on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team outscored Forest City 21-7 in 5 innings. Despite getting outhit 13 to 7 the Go-Hawks got 13 free passes to first base and freshman Nolan Foster hit his first career home run in the win. Waverly-Shell Rock is back in...
FOREST CITY, IA
iheart.com

Man Crashes Car Into Mattress On I-380 Near Center Point, Rolls Into Median

(Iowa City, IA) -- A man's hurt after crashing into a mattress while driving on Interstate-380 north of Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the man hit the mattress near Center Point around 10:15 p.m. Monday, lost control of his car, and rolled into the median. The sheriff's office says he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

Female duo to be sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women accused of selling a mix of heroin and fentanyl in Cerro Gordo County have pleaded guilty. Alyssa Hudon, 34 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver heroin. Kiesha Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, has pleaded guilty to three counts of delivery of heroin.
kwayradio.com

Woman Illegally Enters Home & Starts Eating

A Waterloo woman has been arrested after allegedly illegally entering a house and eating food, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 32 year old Careena Schroeder was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third degree Burglary. She is accused of entering a home at 1624 Logan Avenue shortly after 4:00 in the afternoon. The resident of the home awoke from a nap to the sound of Schroeder eating food in the kitchen. Schroeder then left the home. Schroeder had allegedly entered several other buildings earlier in the day. Her bond has been set at $5,000.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

St. Ansgar woman sentenced for meth in Bremer County

WAVERLY, Iowa – Dealing drugs means a deferred judgment and a hefty fine for a Mitchell County woman. Samantha Deanne Potter, 31 of St. Ansgar and formerly of Lyle, Minnesota, has pleaded guilty in Bremer County District Court to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
KIMT

Mason City man to stand trial for mugging a woman

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused mugger is pleading not guilty. Phillip John Melby, 36 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning July 26 for second-degree robbery. Police say Melby grabbed a woman the morning of May 23 in the 700 block of North Federal Avenue....
Hot 104.7

Traveling Gang Of Criminals Are Targeting Small Iowa Towns

State authorities say that “Felony Lane Gangs” have been targeting families in Iowa towns. Lock your cars and hold on to your purses. A group the FBI has titled “Felony Lane Gangs” are now a concern for Iowa law enforcement. This year it's suspected that Felony...
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police find body in Cedar River

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, June 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of an individual in the Cedar River. Crews began a search and rescue operation but did not locate anyone at that time. On Monday, Crews continued their efforts,...
KCRG.com

Police hoping to identify owner of shirt in search and rescue operation

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are asking for the public’s help after a shirt was left near the Cedar River’s edge. On Friday, June 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:29 pm, Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of an individual in the Cedar River. According to dispatch, a Hispanic male was spotted entering the river and leaving a shirt behind on the water’s edge.
WATERLOO, IA
KIMT

Man found in a Mason City creek is arrested for drugs and assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – A report of a suspicious person under a bridge leads to a host of criminal charges against a northeast Iowa man. Landon Michael Franke, 25 of Dumont, was arrested just after 4 pm Thursday in the 200 block of Willowbrook Drive in Mason City. Police say they arrived to find Franke standing in the creek with a backpack. Court documents state Franke tossed the backpack into the creek and officers retrieved it.

